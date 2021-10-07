FourKites Recognizes Global Supply Chain Leaders at 2021 Visibility User Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites , provider of the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced the recipients of its annual Golden Kite Awards. The Golden Kite Awards recognize best-in-class companies that are leveraging the FourKites ® real-time visibility platform to achieve breakthrough results in five categories: Supply Chain Agility, Collaboration, Customer Experience, End-to-End Optimization and Green Earth. This year’s Golden Kite Award winners include Armada, Kimberly-Clark, Ingredion, T-Mobile and GlobalTranz.



a creator of innovative, fully integrated supply chain solutions for the restaurant industry, received the Golden Kite Award for Supply Chain Agility in recognition of its use of FourKites’ AI/ML predictive ETA capabilities to predict disruptions with 96% accuracy and triage order resolutions 75% faster than pre-implementation. The award was accepted by the Director of Innovation and Commercial Program Management, Phillip Lakomy. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was awarded a Golden Kite for Collaboration. “Achieving goals as a team allows us to communicate more effectively with one another, with our clients and more importantly with our carriers and customers, shortening decision-making cycles and boosting productivity across the teams,” said North LAO Transportation Management Analyst Valeria Ochoa, in accepting the award.





“Supply chain disruptions and challenges continue unabated, but the FourKites community is rising to the occasion,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “This year’s Golden Kite Award recipients continue to raise the bar when it comes to widespread collaboration and the smart application of real-time visibility technology. Congratulations to all, and thank you for your continued partnership.”

The world’s largest supply chain visibility platform, FourKites has continued to see unprecedented growth in the year since Visibility 2020. Over the last 12 months, FourKites has seen over 50% customer growth; 126% increase in carriers onboarded; and over 100% growth in load volume. Year over year, the platform is now tracking over 350,000 more loads per month. In addition, FourKites introduced several industry-first innovations over the last 12 months, including the Order Intelligence Hub , a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order; Dynamic ETA for Air ® ; its patented Smart Forecasted Arrival capabilities; and Dynamic Ocean SM , amongst many others.

