Double-Digit Growth Forecast for the Global Fiber Optic Component Attenuator Market During the 1st Half of the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Component Attenuator Market - Forecast & Analysis 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a forecast of global consumption and technology trends of fiber optic component attenuators.This analysis and forecast and of America, EMEA and APAC regional consumption is presented for selected fiber optic connector and mechanical splice used in selected communication applications. The forecast for each component attenuator type, in turn, is segmented into each geographical region.
This report includes the worldwide market forecast of the consumption of component-level fiber optic attenuators in communication applications. The optical attenuators, which are covered in this study, are fiber optic devices used to control (reduce) the power level of an optical signal used in an optical fiber.
Fiber optic attenuators are an important part of the optical communication link by allowing the adjustment of signal transmission into the dynamic range of the receiver. Either a fixed or variable attenuator is generally positioned before a receiver to adjust optical power that otherwise might fluctuate above an extreme range of the receiver's design, causing it to generate errors.
The fiber optic attenuator market forecast is presented by the following product categories:
- Fixed: Bulkhead/Plug/Panel Mount (Build-Out) with Connector, In-Line Jumper with Optical Fiber (not connector)
- Variable (VOA): Manually VOA, Electronically VOA
The worldwide market forecast of the consumption of fiber optic attenuators is segmented into the following communication applications:
- Telecommunications
- Private Data LAN/WAN
- Cable TV
- Specialty: The Specialty applications category includes various types of vehicles, medical, sensors, industrial, energy/oil/gas, and harsh-environment, military/aerospace applications, as well as non-specified (miscellaneous uses).
The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fiber Optic Attenuators Description and Forecast
3. Fiber Optic Attenuator Competitors and Related Entities
4. Fiber Optic Attenuator Technology Review
