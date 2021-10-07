3Key Technologies Launches All-in-One Platform that Simplifies DeFi for Institutions and the Masses

Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With close to $200 billion Total Value Locked (TVL), the growth in DeFi (decentralized finance) has been mindboggling and has certainly come a long way. Today, there are numerous DeFi projects empowering a variety of decentralized services that enable new ways to trade and generate yield for their users. However, the big question lies in knowing how to tread waters in this risky, complicated, and extremely fast-paced industry.

3Key Technologies provides a full suite of DeFi portfolio management products that simplifies the DeFi user experience. It streamlines the complexity behind DeFi’s inner intricacies and brings friendlier user experiences to both new and advanced DeFi adopters.



Apart from effectively managing and maximizing clients’ DeFi portfolio, 3Key employs the use of its proprietary AI system, LYRA (Leverage Yield Risk Analytics) to ensure users obtain the best yield in DeFi with the lowest risks possible. LYRA helps 3Key to smartly manage risks associated with leveraged farming in DeFi. What LYRA does is scan across all existing DeFi protocols and on-chain data before selecting those with the best yields. Automated DeFi strategies and yield generating apps makes it simpler for everyday users to mitigate risk while improving accessibility.

Jacob Caine, Chief Growth Strategist of 3Key Technologies said, “Security and the safety of their assets ranks number one amongst factors to be considered by our users. DeFi is a double-edged sword, but many still choose to jump in with lucrative returns to be earned. 3Key helps to ensure that the complexities of DeFi are simplified for the regular user, offering them an easy gateway to participate in the DeFi space through 3Key’s streamlined approach.”



Burt Russel, Chief Digital Officer of 3Key Technologies added, “We’ve noticed that even high net worth individuals and institutions with the resources or time to conduct research are hitting a wall when it comes to navigating DeFi. At 3Key, users can be assured of putting their assets with the most suitable DeFi protocol according to their needs, saving them the hassle and headache of researching and spending colossal amount of time trying to find the most optimal combination.”

