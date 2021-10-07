American Association of Suicidology Welcomes Dr. Adam K. Walsh as Interim Executive Director

Washington, DC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. (October 7, 2021): The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is pleased to announce that Adam K. Walsh, PhD, LCSW has joined the organization as its Interim Executive Director. Dr Walsh is a versatile leader and social scientist, licensed mental health provider with over 20 years of experience spanning the private and federal sectors, academia, community service, and international volunteerism, all focused on social science, preventing suicide and promoting mental health among people of all ages. For the past six years, his professional focus has been mental health promotion and suicide prevention among U.S. military service members. Dr. Walsh brings knowledge and expertise in many relevant areas, including suicide prevention programs and policy, social science and behavioral research, program management, senior-level advising, evidence-based evaluations and metrics.

“AAS has always represented the comprehensive, leading edge of suicide prevention when it comes to pieces like research, academia, crisis services accreditation, training, and including people with lived experience or those who have survived suicide losses,” said Dr. Walsh. “It’s a privilege to serve in this role to help enhance these components of AAS’s services as well as to strategically guide the organization into the future.”

Dr. Walsh received his Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at George Mason University (Clinical Psychology Dept.) focused on suicide prevention program development. He is also currently an Adjunct Professor at the Uniformed Service University in the Department of Medical and Clinical Psychology.

“AAS is dedicated to providing leadership in the field of suicidology that effectively reflects and communicates the needs and goals of its membership. Not only does Dr. Walsh come to AAS at an important time for opportunity and transition, but also at the dawn of a momentous era of suicide prevention,” according to the AAS Board of Directors.

In the next several months, the field of suicide prevention will be analyzing the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health, suicide, and suicide attempts; the launch of 988 (the nation’s first unique 3-digit crisis and mental health helpline) in July of 2022 will change the landscape for crisis services federally and across states; the field is beginning to appropriately allocate resources to better understand BIPOC mental health struggles and experiences with suicide; and technology and social media continue to affect the way people experience mental health issues, access crisis support, and gain empowerment to build resilience and help others. AAS is honored and thrilled to be under the leadership of someone who comes with a robust foundation of knowledge and experience to assist AAS membership in navigating these critical changes.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University's Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.

About AAS: The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.