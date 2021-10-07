Monarch Private Capital Hires Vasanth Krishnamurthy as Vice President of Asset Management

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized ESG investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Vasanth Krishnamurthy to the team as Vice President of Asset Management. Krishnamurthy will oversee Monarch’s energy portfolio, managing financial and operational performance of current assets as well as providing thought leadership for future renewable energy investments. He will report to the firm’s President of Asset Management Emily DiCenso.

Krishnamurthy brings over 20 years of experience in the energy sector. Most recently, he worked in Corporate Development at Entergy Corporation in Woodlands, Texas. In addition to Entergy, Krishnamurthy has held management positions at AES Corporation, General Electric and Calpine Corporation. Over his career, he has managed more than 25GWs of power projects as a plant engineer, asset and risk manager. His deep and varied renewable energy experience will enable him to continue to maximize the performance of Monarch’s renewable energy portfolio as it grows.

“I am thrilled to have Vasanth on the team,” said DiCenso. “His technical expertise and day-to-day operational knowledge in managing renewable energy assets for large sponsors are invaluable. We plan to leverage his experience in new and emerging renewable energy technologies to continue to expand our offerings in ESG-qualified funds.”

Since 2005, Monarch has been helping socially responsible investors mitigate their tax liabilities by redirecting dollars reserved for tax payments to valuable programs essential to creating a more sustainable future, including affordable housing, renewable energy and historic rehabilitation. The addition of Krishnamurthy as the firm’s new Vice President of Asset Management will further validate Monarch as a leader in ESG tax equity investing.

“Drawing on my experience in renewable energy, I look forward to helping Monarch accelerate the adoption of solar and other renewable energy technologies across the country,” said Krishnamurthy. “I’m excited to contribute to the growth and development of communities by supporting Monarch’s impactful tax credit investment opportunities and their sustainability initiatives.”

Krishnamurthy earned an MBA at the University of Southern California and an MS in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the U.S.

