ehsAI COMPLIANCE AUTOMATION PLATFORM GRANTED PATENT FROM US PATENT OFFICE

Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI, the only global provider of next generation compliance automation SaaS technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded patent No. 10,956,673 for the platform’s method and system for identifying citations within regulatory content. ehsAI enables customers in industries such as retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, legal and technology to manage environmental, health and safety (EHS) compliance risk cost effectively.

The patent titled, “Method and System for Identifying Citations Within Regulatory Content,” encompasses ehsAI’s ability to process the broadest range of document types to provide structure and hierarchy to unstructured documents. The innovation delivers a novel approach for filtering regulatory content to identify relevant citations and required conditions based on both visual and textual content, as well as understanding and connecting the hierarchical relationship between the two.

“Attempting to build a platform to deconstruct regulatory content required extreme effort and relentless creativity,” said Mahdi Ramezani, chief technical officer of ehsAI. “We knew opening our minds to a new way of thinking was essential to our mission. Our approach does not assume any predefined sequence of formats for citation hierarchy and allows for irregularities in sequence of citations. Therefore, ehsAI can read, understand, and interpret a wider range of documents.”

“We are pleased that the US Patent Office has recognized the uniqueness of ehsAI in innovating new workflows driven by AI to significantly reduce the complexities of managing EHS compliance and regulatory obligations,” said Margery Moore, chief executive officer of ehsAI. “This achievement belongs to all of our employees, customers, and partners for their devotion in working with us to minimize negative impacts on the workforce, the natural environments, and the local communities within which they operate. As a woman-led Canadian technology company at a time when Canadian women are underrepresented in STEM patents, this achievement provides a double sense of pride for us at ehsAI.”

Regardless of size or industry, companies struggle to understand requirements within each permit, compliance document, or regulation and align and standardize these requirements across all their facilities. With the high rate of federal, state, and local regulatory changes in environmental and health and safety, the current and manual process of deconstructing permits, regulations, and standards into individual requirements is time consuming and costly. The process is prone to human error and is difficult to manage with different owners at each stage and hundreds of overlapping regulatory changes, including new ESG obligations. ehsAI is the only patented solution of its kind to deliver AI and machine learning technology to automate the process and extends beyond data extraction to compliance knowledge creation.

The deconstructed regulatory output from ehsAI serves as the basis for generating the content necessary to build and maintain a compliance tasking system, compliance calendar, and action registries. By parsing the documents, ehsAI captures all actionable citations and requirements in a permit, operating procedures, policies, consent decrees, and more, to deliver a checklist of all actionable requirements specified, including due dates. This checklist or requirements action plan can then be integrated directly into EHS software platforms to develop workflows, audits, inspections, and more.

ehsAI delivers real-world applicability of AI and machine learning that has been adopted by several of the world’s top Fortune 500 companies.

ehsAI is a compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation that simplifies environmental, health and safety, and compliance management for businesses. ehsAI uses advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyze, interpret, and convert complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. ehsAI’s customers include several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition from Environment + Energy Leader Top Product of the Year, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award, Environment + Energy Leader 100, BC Tech Technology Impact Award, Rocket Builders Emerging ICT Rockets, and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information visit www.ehsai.com.