WSP Acquires Englekirk, Strengthening Its Structural Engineering Capabilities in the United States

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Englekirk Structural Engineers, a 90-employee consulting firm based in California serving both the private and public sectors. This transaction adds significant capabilities in structural engineering for the buildings sector, with expertise designing structures in high-seismic regions, while growing WSP’s structural engineering practice on the West Coast.



“Since the beginning of the year, we have added more than 550 people to our U.S. workforce on the West Coast, strengthening our presence in a key market through the addition of tk1sc, EarthCon, Golder and now Englekirk,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By virtue of their expertise and local presence, Englekirk further expands our building sector capabilities and footprint in California, which will allow us to leverage our combined services in the best interest of our clients and communities. We look forward to welcoming Englekirk colleagues to our growing team of talented professionals.”

“This transaction helps WSP deliver on its strategic ambitions and growth strategies in the U.S.,” added Lou Cornell, President and CEO of WSP USA. “Combined with our recent acquisition of tk1sc, Englekirk offers our Property & Buildings team on the West Coast of the U.S greater resources, expertise and opportunities to deliver our clients’ projects.”

Commenting on the transaction, Englekirk Principal Tony Ghodsi said: “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for our company and employees. As part of WSP – a leading engineering firm – we will be able to quickly leverage a vast national and international network of experts and resources for the benefit of our clients. We are proud to join a team that shares our commitment to focusing on client needs and driving innovation.”

Englekirk provides consulting structural engineering design services for projects in the Private Sector which include Hospitality, Residential, Mixed Use, Retail, and Office Buildings and the Public Sector which include K-12 and Higher Education, Historic Preservation, Healthcare, Essential Services, Libraries, Museums and Wind Engineering. Englekirk is proficient in new construction and seismic rehabilitation utilizing innovative design in all types of structures. Through this experience, Englekirk has made numerous contributions to the innovative use of concrete, masonry, steel, and wood.

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Earth & Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. wsp.com.

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not statements of fact, including statements regarding the sufficiency of WSP’s liquidity and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements made by the Corporation in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at October 7, 2021, including assumptions about general economic and political conditions; the state of the global economy and the economies of the regions in which the Corporation operates; the state of and access to global and local capital and credit markets; the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition, including the effect of measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, are included in the amended Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 26, 2021, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

