SolRiver Capital Completes 3 MW Virtual Net Metering Solar Project in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania

NEW STANTON, Pa., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund, today announced the completion of a 3 MW-AC utility-scale solar energy project that delivers clean energy to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC). The system will produce over 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year, which is enough to power 384 homes. The project will help MAWC avoid 3,515 tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to planting 52,732 trees.

The MAWC solar project was one of the first projects to be completed under the revised virtual net aggregated metering program authorized by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, allowing customers to offset on-site consumption through solar PV electricity generated on nearby land owned or leased by the same customer.

"We hope to offset some of the energy demands of our largest wastewater treatment plant through this solar project. While this green energy plant is beneficial to the environment, it will also make our plant more resilient to electrical supply issues, and lock in electrical rates that will save the authority and its customers money," according to Michael F. Kukura, Resident Manager with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

"The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has been a remarkable partner in bringing this project to fruition. We're thrilled to see the power produced from this facility cover nearly all on-site electricity demand for MAWC's Hunker wastewater treatment facility," said Brandon Conard, Partner at SolRiver Capital.

The project with MAWC is SolRiver Capital's first solar project to come online in Pennsylvania. "This project is another instance of SolRiver's portfolio growing in an important community like Pennsylvania," said Nick Gazzolo, Partner at SolRiver Capital. The firm is actively acquiring additional development opportunities to move the state closer to Governor Wolf's 26% greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal by 2025 over 2005 levels.

About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital (www.solrivercapital.com) is a solar investment fund dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of distributed generation projects. Focusing on solar and storage, SolRiver owns and operates projects across the U.S. from Oregon to New York. Founded in 2016, SolRiver's team combines top-tier developers, financial professionals, and operational experts with over 10 years' experience each. The group has developed and managed over $400MM of solar totaling 180MW of capacity from 300 projects. For more information on SolRiver Capital, visit SolRiverCapital.com .

