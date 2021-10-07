Azuga Plugs In Onfleet for 360° View of FieldOps

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , a global leader in fleet telematics, has integrated its fleet management solution with logistics software last mile delivery software leader Onfleet . The integration combines data on the status of fleet drivers and their vehicles with customer work orders, so fleet managers have a real-time view of field service operations.



Azuga is a comprehensive fleet management system for small businesses and enterprises alike. It uses GPS, artificial intelligence, vehicle diagnostics, and in-vehicle cameras to provide fleet managers a clearer picture of what’s happening on the road. Onfleet builds software for last mile delivery operations. Its route planning, dispatch, communication and analytics platform has managed over 100M deliveries for over to power deliveries from over 1,000 companies in industries such as prepared meals, alcohol, restaurant, cannabis, pharmacy and retail.

Azuga customers using the Onfleet integration have access to a variety of data within the Azuga application, including Onfleet task status and realtime events from Onfleet. Through automated geofence creation, Azuga provides custom reports that combine enhanced telematics breadcrumb data with Onfleet worker information. This data can help delivery companies meet regulatory requirements while ensuring safe, effective logistics.

“The combination of Onfleet and Azuga is like peanut butter and jelly. It’s the perfect combination and it’s simple to deploy. Together, we help delivery companies optimize operations and, equally important, safeguard drivers,” said Robert Fierro, Director of Partnerships at Onfleet. “Our systems consistently can help businesses reduce their costs by 20-40%.”

“Onfleet is a leader and trusted partner in last mile delivery,” said Matthew Curtis, Director of Partnerships at Azuga. “Its data gives our customers a more complete view of what’s happening on the road. We look forward to working with them to the benefit of our joint customers.”

About Onfleet

Onfleet is the leading provider of last mile delivery management software. The company powers hundreds of thousands of deliveries per day in more than 90 countries. Onfleet connects businesses, dispatchers, and recipients in real time to simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. Launched in 2015, Onfleet is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://onfleet.com/ .

About Azuga

Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

