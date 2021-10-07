Cority Launches Vaccination Management Solution to Help Organizations Comply with Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Toronto, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the leading global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider, today announced the immediate availability of its new Vaccination Management solution. Designed by certified occupational health and safety experts, the new solution helps organizations streamline and simplify workplace vaccination status management at scale, enabling the collection, validation, and reporting of employee vaccination status and COVID-19 test results from a single, secure location.

Following the surge in government-imposed vaccine mandates, including the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Action Plan announcement, which imposes wide-scale workforce vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements, organizations are under increased pressure to implement vaccination policies to reduce the risk of workplace transmission and protect the health and safety of employees. As more organizations adopt vaccine mandates, they will need to rapidly operationalize their vaccination policies, including accurately tracking workforce vaccination status, validating test results for unvaccinated workers, and meeting regulatory reporting obligations.

“Most organizations haven’t been in this situation before and simply lack the resources to support a vaccination mandate policy,” said Michael Couture, Chief Product Officer, Cority. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for employers of all sizes to confidently collect and track workforce vaccination status at scale, successfully demonstrate compliance, and create a safer work environment for employees.”

Cority has been providing Occupational Health solutions, including tools to manage employee immunizations, for over 30 years. The new Vaccination Management solution is the latest addition to Cority’s industry-leading Health Cloud and part of a series of packaged solutions designed to support organizations throughout each phase of the pandemic. Over 200 global organizations are currently using Cority’s COVID-19 solutions to operationalize pandemic response plans and maintain a healthy workforce, including its award-winning COVID-19 Return to Work and Productivity Solution.

Key features of Cority’s new Vaccination Management Solution include:

– enables employees to easily complete vaccination disclosures and securely submit proof of vaccination status or COVID-19 test results from any device Vaccination status surveillance – automatically enrolls unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees into a surveillance group and sends reminder notifications to submit weekly test results





– automatically enrolls unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees into a surveillance group and sends reminder notifications to submit weekly test results Rapid vaccination administration – optimizes on-site vaccination clinic administration with built-in barcode scanning functionality to simplify vaccine inventory management and streamline charting practices





– optimizes on-site vaccination clinic administration with built-in barcode scanning functionality to simplify vaccine inventory management and streamline charting practices Business intelligence and analytics – pre-configured dashboards and reports provide insight into workforce vaccination status trends and simplifies monitoring and reporting of vaccination mandate program key performance metrics



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

