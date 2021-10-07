Tomorrow Brew Co Teams Up With Wounded Warriors Canada to Support First Responders With New BREW AID Charity Beer

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day, Tomorrow Brew Co and national Canadian charity Wounded Warriors Canada are launching a new collaboration brew that brings both urgent attention – and financial support – for mental health programs supporting Ontario’s first responders and military vets.



At the Ready is a new premium craft lager that is the second of Tomorrow Brew Co’s BREW AID charity series, with net proceeds going to selected charities to improve life in Ontario. All monies raised will go directly to Wounded Warriors Canada to support a myriad of mental health services that are life-changing and, at times, life-saving.

First responders need our support now more than ever, especially as the pandemic continues to take its toll. We count on Fire, Police, EMTs and military service men and women to be “at the ready” every day. But stress and trauma take their toll. In fact, available Canadian data show that up to 35% of first responders will develop Operational Stress Injuries. In addition, about one third of our military have difficulties making the transition to civilian life.

Wounded Warriors Canada is there to help, by providing evidence-based care to create an environment of compassion and resiliency in supporting the mental health needs of our veterans, first responders and their families. It delivers over 330,000 hours of clinical treatment annually, and 100 PTSD service dogs are supported each year. Wounded Warrior Canada programs are all designed to address the evolving needs of first responders and their families and include trauma-informed workplace training, and a range of spousal and youth programs.

In announcing this venture with Tomorrow Brew Co, Steve Topham, National Partnerships Director for Wounded Warriors Canada stated, “We are proud to partner with Tomorrow Brew Co. and are grateful for their continued support of Wounded Warriors Canada.”

Steve further emphasized the importance of generating awareness of the stress and trauma regularly undertaken by our first responders and military in doing their everyday jobs. “At The Ready lager will increase awareness and highlight the challenges of our first responders across Ontario. There will be a direct impact to funding our programs, as Tomorrow Brew Co is contributing net proceeds of beer sales to support our life-changing mental health services."

At the Ready craft beer is an award-winning crisp and clean lager, with the recipe capturing the Silver medal at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards. Tomorrow Brew Co is a family craft beverage business started by mother and son team Pat and Ian Macdonald 7 years ago to celebrate Canadian greatness through distinctive flavours designed for Canadian tastes. Despite the harsh impacts of the pandemic, the company has continued to grow, and the Brew Aid series was born out of a genuine desire to give back to the community.

“We’re just a small company but have a big heart and we are constantly looking for ways to contribute,“ explained Ian. “The pandemic has made our support of charitable events impossible, so we pivoted and created this Brew Aid charity series. We’re extremely appreciative of the support of the LCBO in making Brew Aid available in its stores, as we’re not only raising needed funds, but also generating a higher profile for the causes we support, since the charity is prominently featured right on the can.”

Ian added that At the Ready is an easy way for Ontarians to help those who serve – simply by purchasing the beer at Ontario LCBO stores. Wounded Warriors Canada also accepts donations on its website: www.woundedwarriors.ca

Contacts: Tomorrow Brew Co: Pat Macdonald, CEO and Co-Founder



www.tomorrowbrewco.com E: pat@unitedcraft.ca Instagram & Twitter: @tomorrowbrewco Facebook: www.facebook.com/tomorrowbrewco www.woundedwarriors.ca Instagram & Twitter: @woundedwarriorscanada Facebook: www.facebook.com/woundedwarriorsca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c1ac774-e6c1-4b02-a4c0-20ab2dfaba2d