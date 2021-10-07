Beam Global Receives First U.S. Marine Corps Order for EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging and Energy Resiliency Systems for 14 Bases

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the U.S. Marine Corps has placed a first order for 21 EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems to be deployed across 14 Marine Corps bases in the continental U.S. and Hawaii to support Executive Order 14008 on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. The systems were purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) requires a turnkey charging infrastructure solution to solve near-term charging requirements without having to wait for construction and electrical projects to be completed. The Beam EV ARC is an American made, rapidly deployable, transportable, off-grid and solar-powered EV charging system that supports the accelerating integration of electric vehicles into the Marine Corps’ non-tactical vehicles (NTV) fleet.



The Marine Corps’ EV ARC™ systems are off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing their own clean electricity. Each system is equipped with two EV chargers that are factory integrated at Beam and is delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging system that can power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent units include the Emergency Power Panel option for use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, EV ARC™ systems also serve as energy resiliency and energy security assets that can be relocated to charge vehicles in the event of power failures, natural disasters or emergency situations.



“The Federal Government is affirming that the electrification of transportation in the U.S. is vital to improving our economy, competitive position, national security and public health. EV ARC systems are the fastest deployed and most scalable sustainable EV charging infrastructure solution and require no construction, no electrical work and generate no utility bill,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Beam is a proud employer of veterans. We’ve had a lot of retired marines working to produce our products. Now we’re delighted to support their active-duty brothers and sisters in arms with reliable American invented and American made EV charging infrastructure products.”



The U.S. federal government fleet encompasses about 657,000 cars, SUVs and trucks. In January Executive Order 14008 was signed directing agencies to dramatically increase the number of electric vehicles in the government fleet to help tackle the climate crisis. Beam’s EV charging infrastructure products are included on the federal GSA MAS Contract as the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA that serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction. For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions through the GSA MAS Contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



