MasterControl Honors Customers’ Success in Quality and Innovation at the Annual Masters of Excellence Gala

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the 2021 Masters of Excellence Awards winners. The awards gala, which is part of the company’s Virtual Masters Summit 2021, recognize customers that have excelled in quality, digital transformation and analytics.



The Masters of Excellence Quality Champion award is the only award that goes to an individual and this year, Matthew Sietz-Paquette from Fagron was honored for his work implementing MasterControl and extending the quality culture throughout the organization. Fagron is using MasterControl at 11 of 66 sites with over 1,000 users worldwide as they continue to implement the software across the entire organization. Seitz-Paquette has been a leader and champion in the effort to bring the organization together onto one quality platform. “Quality is at the core of everything we do at Fagron,” said Seitz-Paquette. “With MasterControl our employees always know they have the most accurate and up to date information for maintaining our quality standards.”

Gritstone took home the award for Digital Transformation for their success in integrating quality and manufacturing processes by implementing digital production records. As a company developing immunotherapy treatments for cancer, it is critical to mitigate human error during manufacturing and deliver products to market quickly. “Our digital transformation with MasterControl has created a seamless manufacturing process,” said Erin Jones, COO of Gritstone. “The software automatically completes calculations and data checks to ensure entries are in specification. This means our quality team can review and release product efficiently.”

As MasterControl prepares to launch its newest product, Insights, Navigate BioPharma has been actively involved in the beta and early adopter programs. Navigate Bio has been instrumental in shaping the new product and as such was awarded the Analytics Masters of Excellence Award. “We are truly looking forward to the new functional capabilities of Insights to better leverage our data,” said Ed Hendrickson, senior manager quality systems. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with MasterControl on the new product and appreciate that our feedback informed the development.”

“Our customers play and essential role in delivering quality products to the market,” said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. “The Masters of Excellence Awards are a way to highlight their hard work and dedication to improving patient lives.”

The Masters of Excellence Awards was hosted last evening as part of the company’s annual Masters Summit, a customer conference which takes place every October. This year, MasterControl hosted a hybrid-style event with many customers attending virtually and some attending in person in Park City, Utah. The blended event was designed to ensure safe participation.

