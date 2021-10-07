SCYNEXIS to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Showing Oral Ibrexafungerp Provides a Favorable Therapeutic Response in Patients with Severe Fungal Infections

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced two poster presentations of interim data from its ongoing FURI and CARES studies, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections will be presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held virtually and in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 8-11, 2021. In addition, pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis will be shared in an oral presentation.



“There are limited oral options effective against multidrug-resistant pathogens in the hospital setting,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS. “We hope to address this unmet need by advancing oral ibrexafungerp through these studies. It is part of our ongoing commitment to patients in the hospital setting, who are battling invasive and sometimes fatal fungal infections.”

Poster presentation details:

Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp by Pathogen from Two Open-label Studies of Patients with Serious Fungal Infections (FURI and CARES) – Riina Richardson, D.D.S., Ph.D., FRCPath, The University of Manchester, England

Poster #337

Saturday, October 9, 2021

6 am – 7 am ET

Oral Ibrexafungerp for Treatment of Patients with Refractory Mycoses: Interim Analysis of Outcomes from a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Oliver A. Cornely, M.D., FECMM, FIDSA, FAAM, FACP, University of Cologne, Germany

Poster #336

Sunday, October 10, 2021

6 am – 7 am ET

Poster presentations will be accessible to meeting attendees via the TIMM program site. For more information on the Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies, visit ClinicalTrials.gov

FURI (NCT03059992) and CARES (NCT03363841)

Oral presentation details:

Ibrexafungerp is effective in treating murine mucormycosis caused by Rhizopus delemar – Ashraf Ibrahim, Ph.D., FAAM, FECMM, an Investigator at The Lundquist Institute and Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA

Session: Symposium 16 Azoles, Echinocandins and Polyenes strengths and weaknesses

Session #16.5

Sunday, October 10, 2021

9:15 am – 10:35 am ET

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp is in late-stage development for multiple indications, including life-threatening fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species in hospitalized patients. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) on June 1, 2021. The FDA also granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the IV and oral formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia) and invasive aspergillosis (IA) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

