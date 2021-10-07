Genoox and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Partner to Develop and Deliver Data-Driven Insights to Advance Women’s Health

PALO ALTO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genoox, the world’s largest community-driven genomic data platform, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced a partnership to develop solutions to advance women's health with rapid results, diagnosis, and insights.



Currently, the majority of genetic sequencing information can be found across multiple databases which can limit the ability for medical professionals to access and analyze this important data. Without advanced data aggregation and analytics that inform machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, it is more difficult to detect early-stage diseases as well as monitor and treat patients effectively. Genoox’s global platform brings together information available in the public domain on one platform, allowing for the complete analysis of the data and better patient care. Aspira plans to leverage this knowledge base to expand on its proprietary algorithm development across multiple product lines.

Aspira, an innovative women’s health company, has forged a partnership with Genoox aimed toward enabling new test development fueled by groundbreaking data solutions. Aspira plans to continue to leverage its extensive biobank, and with the addition of this partnership plans to expand its wealth of data to aid in test discovery and validation. Additionally, both Genoox and Aspira anticipate expanding their product offerings to meet market demands.

“Aspira’s dedication to women’s health has increased the risk assessments available to women who are at risk for diseases like ovarian cancer and other pelvic diseases,” said Amir Trabelsi, CEO, and co-founder of Genoox. “This partnership will provide medical professionals with further information and tools to help women going through the most difficult periods of their lives, and also help both Genoox and Aspira expand our contributions to the medical and genomics industries.”

Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira, added, “Genoox’s tremendous AI and ML capabilities will enhance our data and biobank platform to expand our value proposition for our patients. Genoox and Aspira each seek to tackle the most difficult diseases in women’s health, and this platform should allow us to reduce the development time for potentially groundbreaking data solutions. Additionally, with this partnership, we are one step closer to our goal of closing the gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases combining genomics with proteomics. We are honored to be working alongside Genoox in advancing women’s health.”

About Genoox

Genoox harnesses the power of its community to enable actionable insights from the largest real time-real life genomic database serving professionals at the point of care. Genoox’s cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, connects clinicians, genetic counsellors and healthcare organizations, while enabling platform users to make impactful discoveries using the most advanced genomic tools and applications. Genoox is used by over 1,700 health organizations, hospitals and medical facilities in 44 markets across the globe. Visit our website for more information at: www.genoox.com .

About ASPIRA Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bioanalytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases, such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis detection. OVA1® plus combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health has expertise in cutting edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. The next generation of products in development are OVASight and EndoCheckTM. Visit www.aspirawh.com for more information

