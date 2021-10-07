Middle-Market Banks Choose CapLinked as their Virtual Data Room Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle-market investment banks from around the world have turned to CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, to manage their transactions and due diligence workflow. In the face of a fast-moving and competitive deal environment, middle-market bankers need virtual data room (VDR) technology that’s both dependable and easy to use. They’ve found the answer in CapLinked.



The list of financial services firms serving the middle market using CapLinked has expanded rapidly over the past two years. The middle market is generally defined as companies with revenues in the range of $50 million to $1 billion. Investment banks advising this dynamic and broad market need flexible, powerful software that to meet their VDR needs. Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Roth Capital Partners are just a few of the numerous investment banks that have turned to CapLinked for virtual data rooms.

CapLinked’s fintech platform is used to securely share information between firms and manage multi-party interactions during complex transactions and projects. Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, the CapLinked platform includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

“CapLinked is the perfect solution for middle-market investment banks, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions and safeguard their clients’ sensitive data,” said CapLinked’s head of sales Greg Brinson. “Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced legacy VDR providers, CapLinked provides a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security and a user-friendly experience.”

“Telegraph Hill Advisors has counted on CapLinked as a valued partner for more than 5-years,” said Scott Sutherland, managing director and founding member of San Francisco-based investment bank Telegraph Hill Advisors. “CapLinked combines industry-leading security with tremendous ease-of-use, making it the optimal data room solution for when we’re working on deals for our clients.”

The growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked spans industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks from around the world.

About CapLinked, Inc.