NKGen Biotech to Participate in the Virtual Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase Co-hosted with BMO

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that Stephen Chen, NKGen Biotech’s Chief Technical Officer, will present at the Virtual Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase co-hosted with BMO, to be held October 14, 2021.



Details on the conference can be found below.

Virtual Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase Co-hosted with BMO

Format: Company presentation

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT [8:00 a.m. PDT]

Webcast: Click here to register

About NKGen Biotech



NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) Cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com