Calgary suburbs to welcome much-needed major grocery retailers

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D’ARCY CROSSING coming to Okotoks

A new shopping centre is coming to Anthem United’s community of D’ARCY in Okotoks and Safeway is the confirmed anchor tenant.

Along with Safeway, D’ARCY CROSSING will be home to both new and familiar retailers, including Shoppers Drug Mart, a liquor store, restaurants, coffee shops, and other businesses to service the daily needs of Okotoks and surrounding area residents. The shopping centre, developed by Anthem Properties, will be the largest commercial centre in North Okotoks.

Home to more than 60% of Okotoks’ total population, the area north of Sheep River currently has fewer retail and service amenities than any other corner of town. This new shopping centre development in the community of D’ARCY affirms the shifting residential growth and consumer patterns in Okotoks.

“North Okotoks has experienced a surge of families moving from Calgary to find ‘small-town charm,’ natural amenities, and larger homes for roughly $30,000-$50,000 less than what’s available in South Calgary,” says Bob Faktor, Anthem United’s Vice President of Land Development. “It’s always our goal to develop communities that afford residents access to the services and amenities they need close to home – and we’re thrilled to be doing just that in Okotoks.”

The new shopping centre will also serve residents living in the neighbouring Anthem United community of Wedderburn.

Highstreet at Cornerstone coming to Northeast Calgary

Also currently under construction off Country Hills Boulevard and 60th Street in Northeast Calgary is Anthem Properties’ new Highstreet at Cornerstone shopping centre, featuring a new Chalo! FreshCo that will open in Spring 2023. Located within Anthem United’s community of Cornerstone, the shopping centre will service the daily needs of residents and will bring a much-needed major retailer to an area undergoing rapid growth.



Since 2015, Northeast Calgary’s population has increased by over 18.5%. Over 6,200 new homes have been built in the area, with the majority being in the new communities of Cornerstone, Redstone, Cityscape and Skyview Ranch. Until now, there has been no large-scale commercial development within these same communities.

The new shopping centre will serve the area’s 95,717 people, approximately 7.5% of Calgary’s total population. Many of these residents will save over 10 minutes’ drive time to get their groceries once the new store opens.

“As one of our top selling communities in Calgary, this development will make Cornerstone an even greater destination to live, work, and visit,” says Bob Faktor. “In addition to bringing much needed retail options to the Northeast, we envision Highstreet at Cornerstone as the future community hub, with strong pedestrian connectivity and several outdoor plazas.”

Highstreet at Cornerstone by Anthem Properties will bring a total of 141,800 square feet of commercial and retail space to the community of Cornerstone, including Chalo! FreshCo, Shoppers Drug Mart, a liquor store, financial services and a number of local shops and services.

About D’ARCY

D’ARCY is a 280-acre community that launched in 2018 by Anthem United and is connected to expansive green spaces, new schools, and public spaces. The community borders the D’Arcy Ranch Golf Club and offers breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains. 14 show homes showcasing 5 product types are now open. Upon completed build out, D’ARCY will be home to over 2,100 families. Learn more at darcyokotoks.com.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a 1,100-acre community that launched in 2015 and managed by Anthem United. The community includes 180+ acres of natural wetlands, 95 acres of dedicated park space nearby future major transit plazas. Cornerstone has been a top selling neighbourhood in Calgary for 4+ years. Its proximity to major highways, Calgary International Airport, and major shopping and hospital services is attracting families from all quadrants of the city and it’s quickly growing into a multi-cultural destination for Calgarians. Learn more at liveatcornerstone.ca.

About Anthem Properties and Anthem United

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 270 residential, commercial and retail projects across western North America.

Our growing residential portfolio includes 15,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome and single family communities.

We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned over 8 million square feet of retail, industrial, residential rental and office space across western North America. We have developed more than 60 communities across 6,100 acres of land in Alberta, British Columbia and California.



Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

