Assembly Raises $1.75M in Seed Round to Redefine the Way Corporate Teams Connect Virtually

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual experience and subscription startup Assembly announced it has raised $1.75M in seed funding, co-led by Wilshire Lane Partners and Acrew Capital, with participation from scout Chris Altchek of Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additionally, Adam Demuyakor of Wilshire Lane Partners will be joining Assembly's Board of Directors. "We're excited to lead an investment in Assembly alongside this excellent group," said Demuyakor. He also emphasized that "Assembly is well-positioned for continued explosive growth as many businesses explore new ways to sustain company culture and cohesion in a hybrid-work future." The round solidifies the importance of the company's mission to transform the way teams connect.

Assembly is creating elevated team-building opportunities and at-home amenities for remote teams through virtual dining and drink experiences. The chef and mixologist curated kits allow companies to foster connections over shared meals, regardless of distance. As companies change to fully remote and hybrid workplace models, Assembly encourages a community aspect to reinforce culture, increase employee satisfaction, and maintain team engagement.

With clients ranging from Bumble to Google, Assembly has treated companies all over the country to five-star guided culinary experiences. Co-founders William Ball and Philip Speer own and operate Comedor, Texas Monthly's best new restaurant in the state in 2019, and are well respected in the Austin restaurant world. Assembly was formed in response to Covid and Ball's desire to recreate the restaurant experience at home. It's no surprise that Assembly's curated meals are delicious, but teams love the shared virtual aspect as well. One LinkedIn employee stated, "This is the best team-building event I have been to in five years. Pre-COVID included."

On his interest in Assembly, Vishal Lugani from Acrew shared, "Food brings people together. This is something employers have known and yet in today's hybrid work environment, it's hard to convene for even a snack with co-workers. Assembly makes it really easy for companies to connect virtually over food and drink and is brought to you by a world-class food and engineering team to make it all work. Employers recognize that Assembly is the work cafeteria of the future and we can't wait to see what else they come up with. This business model just makes sense and no one is doing it better than Assembly."

The seed funding will enable Assembly to expand its logistical capabilities, grow the team, and further enhance the customer experience.

Learn more about Assembly and book an experience today at https://assembly.co/ .

About Assembly : Assembly is a virtual events company revolutionizing how teams stay connected in today's remote and hybrid workplaces. Assembly delivers elevated, tech-enabled culinary experiences that allow a team to be in the same room without being in the same room.

About Wilshire Lane Partners : Wilshire Lane Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in startups sitting at the nexus of real estate and technology.

About Acrew Capital : Founded in 2019, Acrew Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, software infrastructure, financial technology, the future of work and enterprise software, and community-driven consumer companies.

