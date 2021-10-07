The Association of Women’s Business Centers Names Roberta McCullough, Senior Vice President of Operations for the National Institute of Minority Economic Development as Chair of the Board

Washington, D.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC) has named Roberta McCullough, Senior Vice President of Operations Institute Capital, Inc., an affiliate of the National Institute of Minority Economic Development (NIMED), as the new Chair of the AWBC board of directors. At Institute Capital, Ms. McCullough leads a team of investment capital providers for small businesses, affordable housing developers, and community-based organizations. Ms. McCullough encourages collaboration between the three Women’s Business Centers at NIMED, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in her community to foster economic growth and strategic alliances.

As the new Board Chair, Ms. McCullough brings more than 30 years of experience in economic development to the AWBC and will strengthen the AWBC’s knowledge and resources for serving women-owned businesses. Roberta and AWBC's new board members will guide the Association in its support of women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Corinne Hodges, CEO of the Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC), issued the following statement:

“The Association of Women’s Business Centers is thrilled to have Roberta as the Chair of our Board of Directors. Roberta’s lifelong dedication to economic development initiatives, and her prior experience leading a Women’s Business Center, will thrust the AWBC mission forward, helping our organization reinforce and strengthen its commitment to women-owned businesses across the nation. Ms. McCullough’s addition to our board, among other new members, is representative of the AWBC’s ever-expanding breadth of demographic and locational diversity across the states and localities we serve.”

About AWBC