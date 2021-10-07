Insights on the Electronic Manufacturing Services Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Benchmark Electronics, Celestica and Flex Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market size was estimated at USD 133.39 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 148.36 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.55% to reach USD 257.13 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Electronic Manufacturing Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Electronic Manufacturing Services Market was studied across Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and High Technology & Instrumentation.

Based on Type, the Electronic Manufacturing Services Market was studied across Design Services, Manufacturing, and Testing Services. The Design Services is further studied across Conceptual Product Development, Electrical Design Services, Mechanical Design Services, and Software Design Services. The Manufacturing is further studied across Box Build Assembly, MOEMS Assembly, Plastic Injection Moulding, and Printed Circuit Board Assembly. The Testing Services is further studied across Agency Compliance Testing, Analytical Laboratory Testing, Automated Optical Inspection, Environmental Testing, and Functional Testing.

Based on Region, the Electronic Manufacturing Services Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, including Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Celestica Inc., Creation Technologies LP, Elcoteq SE, ESCATEC, Flex Ltd, Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn), Integrated Microelectronics, Inc., Jabil Circuit, Inc., Key Tronic EMS, Kimball International, Nortech Systems Incorporated, Plexus Corporation, Sanmina Corporation, SIIX Corporation, Sparton, Sumitronics Corporation, TRICOR Systems Inc., Venture Corporation, Vinatronic Inc., and Wistron Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need to serve the evolving needs of technologically advanced markets

5.1.1.2. Rise of connected devices and connectivity overall, EMS vendors playing an increasingly important role in the Electronics value chain

5.1.1.3. Need for highly scalable production

5.1.1.4. Agile and fast alignment to customer needs

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. EMS activities need to be carried out according current global standards and regulations

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. The pursuit of perfection: The Kaizen Approach

5.1.3.2. Increase in demand for green electronics

5.1.3.3. Highly technology-driven telecommunication equipment vendor business model

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Uncertainty in the functioning of OEMs

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive & Transportation

6.3. Building Automation

6.4. Energy & Utilities

6.5. Food & Beverage

6.6. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.7. High Technology & Instrumentation



7. Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Design Services

7.2.1. Conceptual Product Development

7.2.2. Electrical Design Services

7.2.3. Mechanical Design Services

7.2.4. Software Design Services

7.3. Manufacturing

7.3.1. Box Build Assembly

7.3.2. MOEMS Assembly

7.3.3. Plastic Injection Moulding

7.3.4. Printed Circuit Board Assembly

7.4. Testing Services

7.4.1. Agency Compliance Testing

7.4.2. Analytical Laboratory Testing

7.4.3. Automated Optical Inspection

7.4.4. Environmental Testing

7.4.5. Functional Testing



8. Americas Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

12.2. Celestica Inc.

12.3. Creation Technologies LP

12.4. Elcoteq SE

12.5. ESCATEC

12.6. Flex Ltd

12.7. Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.

12.8. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn)

12.9. Integrated Microelectronics, Inc.

12.10. Jabil Circuit, Inc.

12.11. Key Tronic EMS

12.12. Kimball International

12.13. Nortech Systems Incorporated

12.14. Plexus Corporation

12.15. Sanmina Corporation

12.16. SIIX Corporation

12.17. Sparton

12.18. Sumitronics Corporation

12.19. TRICOR Systems Inc.

12.20. Venture Corporation

12.21. Vinatronic Inc.

12.22. Wistron Corporation



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifw1ed