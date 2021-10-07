Sensus Healthcare Announces Presentations, Demonstrations and Exhibit Booth at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference in Las Vegas

Premier gathering expected to host more than 1,200 physicians with 500 virtual participants is the first in-person dermatology medical conference in 18 months

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the company will be featuring its SRT-100 Vision™ system live at the 2021 Fall Clinical Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nev. from October 21 to 24. More than 1,200 practitioners have already registered to attend this conference in person, while more than 500 are registered to participate virtually.

In addition, key opinion leaders Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery at The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Mark Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research™ and the Center for Cosmetic Enhancement® in Aventura, Fla., will be delivering presentations on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids during a session titled “New and Future Innovations in Dermatologic Care.” The session is being held on October 21 at 10:20 a.m. local time.

Dr. Nestor commented, “We are very excited to kick-off the Fall Clinical by presenting new and updated data on the safety and efficacy of superficial radiation therapy as well as image-guided SRT. This conference is one of the most prestigious events in dermatology and is the ideal venue to present these new and exciting findings for the benefit of clinical dermatologists.”

“The Fall Clinical is among the most important tradeshows for showcasing our products and we are thrilled to participate this year in person. Indeed, this is the first major dermatology-focused medical conference with onsite participation in about 18 months, and we eagerly look forward to renewing existing relationships and establishing new ones,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “The excitement at Sensus is palpable as we believe the worst of the impact of COVID-19 is behind us, there is a great deal of interest in our products within the dermatology community and we have a robust backlog of orders. We anticipate excellent foot traffic at our booth on the tradeshow floor.

“Perhaps most importantly, we enter the Fall Clinical with strong business momentum and confidence as several recent, favorable events are coming together to create a tailwind for our business,” Mr. Sardano continued. “Procedures utilizing our systems have new and more favorable reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of this past January, the American Society for Radiation Oncology is increasingly recognizing the role of SRT for treating non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids, we have brought our salesforce back to pre-pandemic levels and we are enjoying success with a new fair-market-value leasing offering that brings the ROI for our premium SRT-100 Vision™ system to just two patients per month.

“Taken together, we expect strong sales for the second half of the year driven by existing orders for SRT-100 Vision™ systems, with most being sold by year-end,” he added. “With our hard and thoughtful work and judicious attention to expenses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, we believe Sensus will achieve profitability for 2021.”

About the Fall Clinical

The annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® is a four-day accredited CME course that provides a comprehensive update on the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions related to medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

