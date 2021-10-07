Xactly Expands Global Presence with First Sales Forecasting Offering in Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced its further expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the upcoming launch of Xactly Forecasting in Japan. The company’s entry into Japan builds on the company’s sales momentum and 71% year on year growth.



Xactly will continue to work closely with Salesforce to increase adoption within Japan and across APAC, continuing the companies’ 16-year partnership. Xactly will leverage its Salesforce integrations to reach new customers and support businesses with the unmatched capabilities of its Intelligent Revenue platform and forecasting solutions.

“We have long considered expansion into Japan, and we’re excited by the current opportunity to support growing enterprises in the region. Japan is the fourth largest market in the world, and continues to advance at a rapid pace,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “As organizations face uncertain market conditions, many are looking to build business resilience through a more intelligent approach to forecasting revenue growth.”

"We are pleased to be a part of Xactly's expansion into the Japanese market through this strategic alliance," said Yasutaka Fukuda, Board Member of Xactly Japan."We believe that Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform, which has been adopted by many global companies as an industry leader for the past 16 years, is a predictable and profitable business solution that is essential for Japanese companies to achieve mid- to long-term growth. "

Looking ahead, the company has its sights set on servicing the evolving Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) segment in Japan, which is an emerging priority among local organizations looking to boost sales team performance. Xactly Incent will meet these revenue intelligence and compensation planning needs across the country and broader region.

To learn more about Xactly, its products and offerings, or if you are looking to join the company’s expanding team, please visit xactlycorp.com .

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our blog.

PR Contact

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Kaitlin Rymer

(412) 952-5897