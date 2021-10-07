Phunware to Build New Headlines+ Website and Mobile Application Portfolio for Intermarkets

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will design, build and support the new Headlines+ website and mobile application portfolio for Intermarkets, Inc .



Based just outside of Washington, DC and founded in 1997, Intermarkets connects publishers, advertisers and consumers through its portfolio of premium digital services. Intermarkets works closely with publishers to not only provide premium market representation and revenue opportunities, but also promote free speech across the internet. Intermarkets’ content aggregation service, Headlines+, will partner with independent content creators to curate and deliver top stories in politics, entertainment, sports and more.

“Content publishers are operating under more constraints than ever in 2021,” said Kevin P. Lucido, CEO of Intermarkets. “We wanted to empower our publisher clients and partners to reach more people in a cooperative content environment that removes the threat of censorship and red tape increasingly associated with mainstream platforms.”

Intermarkets has licensed Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in order to deliver a unified and engaging Headlines+ experience for readers on Apple iOS, Google Android and Web. These applications will feature news aggregation from Headlines+ content partners and in-app monetization opportunities through digital advertising. Phunware will also develop HTML and JavaScript widgets so content partners can display the Headlines+ news feed on their websites.

“From our work with Fox to last year’s presidential election, we have a long history of deploying solutions designed to manage and monetize not only content at scale, but also engagement in real-time for global audiences,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re thrilled to work with Intermarkets to ensure that Headlines+ continues to be recognized as one of the best sources for news aggregation, while also being a trusted partner for publishers.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware enables brands to license comprehensive application portfolios designed to engage and monetize audiences at scale.

Click here to learn more about how Intermarkets helps foster success through managed ad operations, revenue optimization and audience building opportunities, enabling publishers to focus on their readers and content.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Intermarkets, Inc.

Our commitment to the sharing of news and information is demonstrated through decades of working for publishers, helping them build successful businesses that generate revenue through the creation of engaging, quality content. Intermarkets is unlike other services because we are privately-funded and focused on maintaining an optimal number of sites in our portfolio. Started in 1997.

We are not only committed to our publishers and advertising partners but also our staff. As a company, our “POETIC” principles and emphasis on a collaborative, fun office culture help to drive the level of service and satisfaction our clients expect. Learn more at https://intermarkets.net .

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

press@phunware.com

T: (512) 693-4199