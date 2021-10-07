Regrow to Exhibit at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Revolutionary Cannabis SaaS Company Showcases How Technology Can Increase Yields & Create Efficiency



San Diego, California, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today they will exhibit at the in-person Marijuana Business Daily Conference (MJBizCon) 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada from Oct. 19-22. Regrow’s Booth will be at #C2638 on the main show floor, and executives are also available for in-person meetings. To schedule a meeting, visit get.regrow.io/regrow-mjbizcon-demo-info.

“We look forward to introducing our enterprise class supply chain management platform to the industry at MJBizCon,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “MJBizCon provides the perfect backdrop to introduce Regrow to operators who are struggling to align production to demand, know their true cost per gram and remain compliant in all their disparate operations. We encourage you to stop by and check out our live demos and see how Regrow can tie together all your data from any system and provide a single pane of glass view into your entire operation.”

Regrow’s enterprise platform connects cannabis operators to their data in a system that automates workflow, tracks chain of custody, ensures SOP adoption, and provides performance analytics for executives to have timely insight in order to make faster decisions from cultivation, inventory management, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale and retail demand management.

MJBizCon is hosted annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and attracted more than 31,500 cannabis professionals in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a record turnout. It is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. To register and purchase discount tickets for the event, visit: https://l.feathr.co/MJBizCon/Regrow. To schedule a meeting with a Regrow team member, visit get.regrow.io/regrow-mjbizcon-demo-info.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch contact info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is the premier cloud-based supply chain management platform designed specifically to help cannabis organizations manage their inventory, increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage their workforce, and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, the Regrow platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, the Regrow platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

