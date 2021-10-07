The garden hand tools market is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154549/?utm_source=GNW

73%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden hand tools market during the forecast period:



• Increase In Indoor Plantation

• The rise in the Adoption of Vertical Gardening

• Growing of Landscape Industry

• Development Of Sustainable Cities



GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET INSIGHTS



Garden Hand Tools have supported mankind right from its existence in their gardening activities over the last few generations. With the increase in disposable income and growing middle-class houses, the need to enhance their properties with beautiful gardens and lawns has increased the demand for the garden equipment market. The garden hand tool industry is heading towards more sophistication and customization of products to keep ahead with the other players in the industry. The growing trend of using recyclable materials as DIY garden hand tools has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. The impact of the DIY industry on tools was more significant in North America and Europe in 2020. Horticulture expos and commercial construction activities give in rising human traffic in exhibitions and trade shows are expected to drive the demand for garden hand tools in the UAE.



SNIPPETS



• The growing demand for gardens, recreational parks for maintenance, and improvising the aesthetics will spike the demand for garden hand tools in APAC. In 2020, the gardening hand tools market in APAC was valued at USD 6.02 billion.

• During the pandemic, the rising interest in D.I.Y. projects has accelerated the demand for garden improvements in lawn areas and kitchen gardens. The D.I.Y. industry experienced 48% more sales in May 2020.

• China and India are considered to be the largest end-users of garden hand tools across the globe, owing to the niche penetration of power tools.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden hand tools market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Product Type

• End-User

• Sales Channel

• Geography



GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTS AND SHARES



• The pruning tool market is expected to grow and be adopted at a faster rate when compared with digging and striking tools in the market, with a CAGR of 4.68%.

• The rapid shift towards urbanization and significant rise in infrastructure development is increasing the demand for more corporate offices and public gardens, thereby surging the growth of the garden hand tools market.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Digging Tools

• Pruning Tools

• Striking Tools



Market Segmentation by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial



Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



APAC: The demand for garden hand tools is surging in the APAC region as customers are becoming more quality conscious for good quality and ergonomic hand tools for easy operation.



Europe: Europe is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global garden hand tool market, followed by North America during the forecasted period.



North America: The penetration of garden tools in North America is growing significantly, and more end-users are using these convenient garden hand tools in place of powered tools.



Latin America: The hot spots for gardening areas are Mexico, Central America, Brazil, where hands-on experience is provided to many people increasing the demand for garden hand tools across the region.



Middle East & Africa: To curb the climatic changes, Saudi Arabia has started the green initiative of the world’s largest afforestation program that aims to plant nearly 50 billion trees. Thereby fueling the growth of the garden hand Tools industry in the Middle East & Africa.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Europe

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexica

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



VENDORS LANDSCAPE



The garden hand tools market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in the fast-developing countries such as Europe, US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, posing a threat to competitors’ products. The growth of the market players depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development.



Key Vendors

• Fiskar Group

• Griffon Corporation

• Husqvarna Group

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

• A.M Leonard

• ARS Corporation

• BELLOTA

• Bully Tools

• CobraHead LLC.

• Felco S.A

• Garden’s Supply Company

• Lasher Tools

• Nisaku

• Radius Garden

• Root Assassin

• Ray Padula Holdings LLC

• Seymour MiddleWest LLC

• SNA Europe

• Zenport Industries



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Garden Hand Tools Market?

2. Who are the key players in the gardening equipment market?

3. What are the factors driving the gardening equipment market?

4. What are the different product types in the garden hand tools market?

5. What is the key trend for the gardening tools industry?

