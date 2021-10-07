The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~7%, till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The incremental evolution in product discovery, clinical investigation and manufacturing methods have rendered outsourcing a crucial aspect of pharmaceutical development and production. Considering the various advantages associated with outsourcing certain operations, we are led to believe that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years.

To order this 510 page report, which features 180+ figures and 175+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market/191.html

Key Market Insights

~ 500 players claim to offer contract manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies

Being an established segment of the pharmaceutical industry, the contract manufacturing domain is dominated (47%) by the presence of large and very large companies (having more than 1,000 employees). Further, close to 40% CMOs offer development and manufacturing services for small molecules at both clinical and commercial scales.

Over 1,400 pharmaceutical contract manufacturing facilities are established, worldwide

Close to 50% of the manufacturing facilities are located in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by those based in Europe and North America. Further, 55% of the facilities are dedicated for the development of FDF, followed by those focused on API development and manufacturing.

More than 70 mergers and acquisitions were reported in this industry, during 2017- 2021

The merger and acquisition activity has grown at a CAGR of 37% between 2018 and 2021. Further, majority of such agreements were inked for the purpose of business expansion (35%), followed by those signed for development and manufacturing (23%) and capability expansion (10%).

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 64%, between 2017 and 2021

Close to 120 expansions were reported in the past three years. Of the total, 60% instances were focused on expansion of dedicated capacities and facilities, followed by those carried out for enhancing existing capabilities, as well as establishment of new facilities (40%).

The global, installed small molecule contract manufacturing capacity is currently estimated to be close to 160 million liters

Majority share (close to 74%) of the global, installed capacity is captured by large and very large players (more than 500 employees), at present. Moreover, close to 60% of the installed manufacturing capacity is available in the Asia-Pacific region.

Strong clinical pipeline and upcoming patent expiries are anticipated to drive the demand for small molecules in the coming decade

The outsourced commercial demand for small molecules in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.6%. Further, the clinical demand for small molecules in phase III trials is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.8%.

Increased access to advanced capabilities and technologies is anticipated to drive growth in this market at a CAGR of 6.5% in the coming decade

Based on type of FDF offered, majority of the revenue share (45%) is likely to be associated with oral solids. However, by 2030, the contract services market for injectable dosage forms is expected to be higher (40%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/191/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering contract manufacturing services for small molecules?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry?

What are the different expansion initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical contract manufacturers in the recent past?

in the recent past? Which regions represent the current key contract manufacturing hubs for small molecules?

What is the current, installed capacity for contract manufacturing of small molecules?

What is the current, global demand for small molecules? How is the demand for such candidates likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What percentage of the pharmaceutical manufacturing operations are presently outsourced?

What factors should be taken into consideration while deciding whether the manufacturing operations for small molecules should be kept in-house or outsourced?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Business Segment

API

FDF

﻿Type of API Manufactured﻿

Generics

Originator

Type of FDF Offered

Oral Solids

Parentral

Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Type of Packaging Form Offered

Bottles

Blisters

Injectables

Others

Type of End-User

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the manufacturing of small molecules is largely being outsourced due to exorbitant costs associated with the setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Scott Goldstein (Ex - Director, Business Development, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

Thomas Früh (Ex - CEO, Bachem)

Bhaskar Venepalli (President and CEO, CiVentiChem)

Roberto Margarita (Director, Business Development, CordenPharma)

Allison Vavala (Director, Commercial Development, Helsinn Group)

Kevin Daley (Director, Pharmaceuticals Marketing, Novasep)

Piyush Desai (Director, Operations, Sovereign Pharma)

Ilan Avni (Vice President Business Development, Marketing, and IP, Wavelength Pharmaceuticals)

The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the developer, financial information (if available), service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

AMRI Global

Altasciences

Cambrex

Catalent

DPT Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aenova Group

Almac Group

Corden Pharma

Fresenius Kabi

Glatt

Hovione

Recipharm

Siegfried

CMIC Group

Nectar Lifesciences

Syngene

WuXi AppTec

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market/191.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: