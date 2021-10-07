The global personal care chemical market is expected to reach USD 16,092.64 million by 2026

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Care Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154543/?utm_source=GNW

64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the personal care chemical market during the forecast period:



• Growth in Sustainable Packaging

• Rising of Technological Advancement

• Growing Young Population

• Increase In Demand for Organic Ingredients



PERSONAL CARE CHEMICALS MARKET OUTLOOK



Increasing disposable income is strengthening consumers’ purchasing power and the change in the standard of living, which is expected to drive the personal care chemicals market growth in 2021-2026. Innovations in self-care products and a rise in health awareness are accelerating the demand for personal care products, thereby creating growth opportunities for the vendors in the global personal care ingredients market. Surging pollution levels in developing countries like China and India, resulting in consumers buying more protective personal care products. Developing nations such as China and India have witnessed an enormous demand for self-care products. The personal care market growth can be amplified by the growing younger population in emerging economies. The beauty and personal care surfactants market is set to have significant growth in the upcoming years.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The men’s grooming product market is witnessing an increasing demand for natural, clean-label, and organic products due to the rise in consumer awareness.

• Based on end-user application type, skincare is the largest segment and is expected to contribute 35.23% to the end-user application market in 2020 and is projected to contribute 35.79% by 2026.

• There is an increase in demand for customized and personalized personal care products that suit different consumer preferences, accelerating the growth of the personal care chemical market.

• The personal care product market in North America registered a CAGR of 3.93% and Incremental growth of 26.05% during the forecasted period of 2021-2026.

• The Latin American personal care industry growth is evident in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Peru. Innovation in the products is the main reason for an increase in sales across the region.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present personal care chemicals market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



PERSONAL CARE CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Ingredients

• Sources

• End Use Application

• Geography



INSIGHTS BY INGREDIENTS



Rheology modifiers are vital additives used in chemical manufacturing to achieve the desired rheological characteristics for skincare or hair care applications. Rheology Modifier will have significant growth throughout the forecasted period. Organic modifiers are widely used today, and there are two main categories of organic rheology modifiers determined by the thickening mechanism.



INSIGHTS BY SOURCES



The global organic personal care chemical market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. Did you know L’Oréal launched ‘La Provençale Bio’, a completely new organic skin and body care brand, and bought ‘Logocos Naturkosmetik’, a Germany-based manufacturer of vegan beauty products? Consumers across the globe have become increasingly aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products. Growing consumption of environmentally sustainable products and changing customer insights toward naturally made products has considerably contributed to the industry’s growth.



INSIGHTS BY END-USE APPLICATION



Skincare products will grow significantly with the growth in the organic sourced industry. The skin care segment will grow with innovation and technological advancement. Innovative and eco-friendly product packaging, which is recyclable or refillable, is in high demand in the global Cosmetic Chemicals industry. Manufacturers are spending money and resources on research and development for organic products, resulting in the growth of green chemistry and the green sector.



Market Segmentation by Ingredients

• Emollients

• Surfactants

• Rheology Modifier

• Emulsifiers

• Conditioning polymer

• Others



Market Segmentation by Sources

• Synthetics

• Organic



Market Segmentation by End User Application

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Oral care

• Cosmetics

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The Personal Care Chemicals market in APAC is expected to reach USD 5,618.32 million by 2026.

The growing concern about health and personal wellness in APAC enhances the demand for natural or organic personal care products. China is the highest revenue-generating country in Asia Pacific due to the growing demand for premium cosmetics and the increasing working women population. Manufacturers of self-care products are launching products targeted at specific and niche consumer groups across the region. Some of the major players in the personal care products market in Asia-Pacific are Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal group, Procter and Gamble, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o United States

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Thailand

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The vendors in the personal care chemicals industry compete strategically among each other. Some of the major challenges faced by industry players include the rapid rise of local companies and the increasing number of disruptors with alternative business models. Bigger brands are benefited from consumers’ preference for an innovation-driven pipeline, and brands are sustaining. This is helping the brands to make relevant products for global consumers, exporting longer self-care routines, and driving more frequent product usage. Regional players are gaining presence in international markets by purchasing new assets with exposure to develop markets. Personal care brands increasingly focus on stronger digital engagement to reinforce transparency and provide consumers with access to additional chemicals and processing information.



Prominent Vendors



• BASF

• DOW

• Solvay

• Evonik industries

• Clariant



Other Prominent Vendors



• Ashland

• Croda

• Lonza Group

• Nouryon

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Innospec

• Stepan

• Merck KgaA

• Corbion

• Lubrizol

• Sasol

• Adeka

• Oxiteno

• Kao corporation

• Eastman

• DSM NV

• Air liquid

• Galaxy Surfactants

• Elementis PLC

• Givaudan



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the personal care chemicals industry?

2. Which region accounted for the major share in the organic personal care chemical market?

3. What are the major factors impacting market growth during the forecast period?

4. Who are the key players in the personal care chemicals market?

5. Who are the potential customers of the personal care chemicals & ingredients industry?

6. What are the key strategies adopted by the global personal care chemicals market players?

