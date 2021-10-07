Relay Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data that Support RLY-2608 as the First Known Allosteric Pan-Mutant Selective Inhibitor of PI3Kα

RLY-2608 preferentially binds mutant PI3Kα at a novel allosteric site discovered by the Dynamo™ platform



Preclinically, achieved tumor regressions in vivo with significantly reduced impact on glucose metabolism compared to active site inhibitors

RLY-2608’s pan-mutant inhibition has the potential to address over 100,000 patients per year in the U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today shared preclinical data at the virtual AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference for RLY-2608, the first allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X) and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor.

The data presented at the conference show that in preclinical models, RLY-2608 preferentially binds mutant PI3Kα at a novel allosteric site discovered by the Dynamo™ platform. Scientists at Relay Therapeutics solved the full-length structure of PI3Kα, performed long time-scale molecular dynamic simulations to elucidate differences in motion between wild-type (WT) and mutant PI3Kα, and leveraged these insights to enable the design of RLY-2608. In biochemical and cellular assays, RLY-2608 inhibited the three major classes of PI3Kα oncogenic mutations (H1047X, E542X and E545X) while sparing WT PI3Kα. The data further suggest that RLY-2608 is also highly selective against other PI3K family members and exquisitely selective across the kinome. The data suggest that projected clinically relevant doses of RLY-2608 achieved tumor regression in PIK3CA mutant in vivo xenograft models representing H1047R and E545K mutations with significantly reduced impact on glucose metabolism compared to non-mutant selective active site inhibitors. In higher species, dosing of RLY-2608 resulted in exposures exceeding 90% inhibition of mutant PI3Kα in cells without resulting in elevated glucose levels or histopathological changes associated with dysregulation of glucose metabolism that are seen with non-mutant selective inhibitors.

These results support advancement of RLY-2608 into clinical development as a differentiated mechanism of mutant PI3Kα inhibition with the first-in-human study anticipated to start in the first half of 2022. RLY-2608 is the lead program of multiple preclinical efforts at Relay Therapeutics to discover and develop mutant selective inhibitors of PI3Kα.

RLY-2608 has the potential to address over 100,000 patients per year in the United States, one of the largest patient populations for a precision oncology medicine. Selectivity for all three mutation hot spots (H1047X, E542X and E545X) has the potential to effectively double the addressable patient population compared to selectivity for only H1047X.

“The data shared today provide another proof point that we’re developing what we believe to be the first known pan-mutant selective allosteric inhibitor of PI3Kα,” said Don Bergstrom, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president of R&D at Relay Therapeutics. “We believe RLY-2608 has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need in a large population and have validated our approach for developing mutant selective inhibitors of PI3Kα. RLY-2608 is only the start of our PI3Kα efforts, and by leveraging our Dynamo™ platform, we plan to build a franchise around this target for the long-term.”

About RLY-2608

RLY-2608 is the lead program of multiple preclinical efforts to discover and develop mutant selective inhibitors of PI3Kα. PI3Kα is the most frequently mutated kinase in all cancers, with oncogenic mutations detected in about 13% of patients with solid tumors. Traditionally, the development of PI3Kα inhibitors has focused on the active, or orthosteric, site. The therapeutic index of orthosteric inhibitors is limited by the lack of clinically meaningful selectivity for mutant versus WT PI3Kα and off-isoform activity. Toxicity related to inhibition of WT PI3Kα and other PI3K isoforms results in sub-optimal inhibition of mutant PI3Kα with reductions in dose intensity and frequent discontinuation. The Dynamo™ platform enabled the discovery of RLY-2608, the first known allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X), and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor designed to overcome these limitations. Relay Therapeutics solved the full-length cryo-EM structure of PI3Kα, performed computational long time-scale molecular dynamic simulations to elucidate conformational differences between WT and mutant PI3Kα, and leveraged these insights to support the design of RLY-2608. RLY-2608 is on path to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in the first half of 2022, subject to submission of an investigational new drug application and acceptance by the FDA.

