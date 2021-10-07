Royal Farms to Award Employee Sweepstakes Winner $25,000 in Cash

BALTIMORE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms employee, D’mya D., was named the winner of the Royal Farms internal employee sweepstakes and will be awarded a prize of $25,000 cash on Friday, October 8th. Every employee in good standing was eligible to receive entries into the sweepstakes which began on June 1st and ran through September 22nd. Employees could enter several different ways, including but not limited to receiving the full COVID vaccination or by receiving recognition by another team member, internally referred to as a “kudos”. The sweepstakes winner was given the choice between either $25,000 cash or a 2021 Ford Mustang or Edge SUV.

“We are very excited to award this prize to D’mya and we thank not only her but all of our employees for all of their hard work and dedication over the last 18 months. D’mya was recently promoted into a leadership position in her store and is a deserving winner of this amazing prize.” Said Brian Roche, Director of Human Resources at Royal Farms.

Royal Farms would like to thank all their employees who were entered to win the sweepstakes, whether that was through doing their part to protect our community by getting the COVID vaccine or by being an extraordinary employee. The presentation and celebration for D’mya will be held at 10 am on October 8th at the Royal Farms located on 1202 South Caton Avenue in Baltimore.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com and Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com.