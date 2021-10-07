TÜV Rheinland Mexico Expands Market Access Program

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland Mexico, a leader in independent inspection, testing and certification services, announced today that, as a Product Certification Body accredited by the Mexican Accreditation Entity, it has received recognition by the Salvadoran Accreditation Body to perform certification to NOM official standards for wireless, safety, and energy efficiency.



Gabriel Mata, Products Manager at TÜV Rheinland Mexico, who has worked on gaining this recognition from the El Salvador government for the past year, says, “This recognition is a huge benefit to our customers who also do business in El Salvador. Now, NOM Certificates issued by TÜV Rheinland Mexico can be used to gain access to the El Salvador market, saving clients time and helping to keep costs down.”

The recognition adds to TÜV Rheinland Mexico’s market access capabilities and is valid for an interval of 5 months at a time, at which point TÜV Rheinland Mexico will pursue renewal.

Customers who are planning to use certificates for this purpose should inform the El Salvador Accreditation Body, along with TÜV Rheinland Mexico. This helps to ensure the import process will work smoothly and helps avoid additional problems and misunderstandings.

Our Market Access Services offer you many advantages in a planned international market launch. TÜV Rheinland is present at over 500 locations in 69 countries with more than 19,000 highly qualified employees around the globe. We do everything worldwide to make it easier for your product to gain secure and successful market access.

