Couple to Host World's Largest Virtual Speed-Dating Event

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speed dating's gone virtual … and it's about to become virtually huge. Couple , a subsidiary of World Media Group LLC, will host a Date 'Til You Drop online speed-dating event on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

The event, which is "located" virtually in Toronto but is open to people across the globe, aims to connect and couple-up singles with their matches on video-based speed dates.

And these speed dates won't end until the last daters call it quits.

This epic event, which is poised to be the largest online speed-dating event in the world, will be co-hosted by mega-influencer Julia Burch ( @juliaaburch ). Julia is a top-20 influencer and content creator in Canada, and she is thrilled to be partnering with Couple on this exciting undertaking.

"Couple is bringing old-school speed dating online, making it cool and completely accessible," Burch said. "It's a totally new and authentic way of doing online dating. Whether it's one of their weekly local events or an international experience like Date 'Til You Drop, I definitely recommend that singles check it out."

Along with the promise of meeting (a lot) of potential partners:

Every attendee earns a lifetime pass to events on the Couple platform;

The last daters standing will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win up to $10,000 CAD in cash prizes.

Says Couple CEO Ryan Beswick, "At Couple, we believe singlehood is something to be celebrated. Whether you're looking for a fling or your forever, dating should be FUN. And what's more fun than an epic party where you get to meet your personalized matches and compete for cash prizes?"

Singles ages 18+ who are interested in dating 'til they drop can register for the event at couple.com.

ABOUT COUPLE: Couple.com Inc., a subsidiary of World Media Group LLC, is a fast-growing startup in the $10 billion online dating industry. We're on a mission to create a one-of-a-kind virtual dating experience for singles across the globe. Our belief? Online dating should be as fun as it is functional … more sincere than it is slick.

Couple was founded in June 2020 and has been growing steadily since then. What started with a small WebRTC tech team has evolved into a global organization with teams in Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Toronto, Canada; and Bucharest, Romania. (Love knows no borders, and neither does Couple.)

Our customers are singles of all ages who are looking for a fun way to meet real people. Whether they're seeking couplehood, friendship or casual connection, Couple is committed to connecting them with catches, not catfish.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Beswick | rbeswick@team.couple.com

