Hybrid Workforce Boosts Apple Adoption in the Enterprise, New Research Reveals

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the leader in modern Apple device management, today announced the results of a global survey of more than 300 IT professionals about the correlation of hybrid work and Apple adoption in the enterprise. Commissioned by Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research, the survey found 70% of companies more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in the past two years, while 76% of respondents reported employee use of Apple devices also increased in that same time period.



”When given the choice, most employees choose to use Apple devices at work,” said Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji. “By April 2020, 70% of the workplace reported that they worked from home — an all-time high. Personal and professional work environments became one in the same, increasing desire for the familiar Apple experience in both settings. Demand for Apple devices at work will continue to escalate, as the remote workplace becomes the standard.”

Key survey findings include:

The hybrid workforce is here to stay: Seventy percent of companies more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in the past two years, 100% reported their company benefits from having a hybrid workforce, and 97% of respondents agreed that the hybrid workforce is here to stay.





Seventy percent of companies more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in the past two years, 100% reported their company benefits from having a hybrid workforce, and 97% of respondents agreed that the hybrid workforce is here to stay. Apple adoption in the enterprise is up in the last two years: Seventy-six percent of respondents said employee use of Apple devices has increased in the last two years, with Mac notebook computer use up the most at 63% reported increase. Additionally, over half (53%) of respondents reported requests for Apple devices have increased in the past two years, and far more reported bigger increases in requests for Apple (42%) than any other device (11%).





Seventy-six percent of respondents said employee use of Apple devices has increased in the last two years, with Mac notebook computer use up the most at 63% reported increase. Additionally, over half (53%) of respondents reported requests for Apple devices have increased in the past two years, and far more reported bigger increases in requests for Apple (42%) than any other device (11%). Remote device management is difficult: Ninety-five percent of respondents said that managing remote devices is challenging, and cited remote troubleshooting, onboarding, and various forms of security as the top challenges. Further, 84% of respondents said ease of remote management is the most important capability for remote and hybrid worker devices.





Ninety-five percent of respondents said that managing remote devices is challenging, and cited remote troubleshooting, onboarding, and various forms of security as the top challenges. Further, 84% of respondents said ease of remote management is the most important capability for remote and hybrid worker devices. Confidence in Apple devices over others has increased: Almost half (48%) of the respondents said Apple devices are advantageous for hybrid workers compared to Windows/Android. Further, 54% of those managing the devices reported they are more confident in the ability to manage Apple devices than those who manage Windows devices (37% more confident). And IT leaders agreed: 56% are more confident in the ability to remotely manage Apple devices versus Windows (37% more confident). Additionally, 75% of respondents said Apple devices are more expensive to buy up front but are less expensive to maintain and support in the long run, and 84% said Apple devices are more secure than devices from other vendors.



“The data indicates that Apple devices are a great fit for hybrid work environments,” said Pettit. “If this is any indication of the future growth of Apple in the enterprise, we have much to look forward to in the modern workplace.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and commissioned by Kandji. More than 300 IT stakeholders with responsibility for employee devices across North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia were invited to participate in an online survey on topics related to hybrid work and device management.

