NASCAR Increases Online Orders by 406% with Dynamic Personalization from Sailthru and Liveclicker

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, and Liveclicker , global provider of next-level personalization solutions for B2C marketers, both CM Group brands, announced that client NASCAR has achieved a significant performance increase online. Since 2017, Sailthru’s data-driven personalization tools and more recently, Liveclicker’s dynamic email technology, have fueled NASCAR’s online growth.



“Sailthru and Liveclicker have contributed positively to our bottom line. Together, their innovative solutions are easy to use and extremely impactful. We are able to create more personalized experiences for our customers across online touchpoints, which have driven higher engagement and more orders,” said Donald Baal, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at NASCAR.

NASCAR has seen a variety of KPI improvements as a result of their focus on omnichannel personalization:

406% increase in online orders year-over-year

161% increase in website visits year-over year

94% increase in email open rates year-over-year



Sailthru’s single 360-degree lifetime view of each customer allows NASCAR to deliver truly personalized messages based on each individual’s preferences, while the company’s Lifecycle Optimizer solution helps NASCAR build automated journeys and triggered messaging. NASCAR combines fans’ information collected through Sailthru, and adds dynamic elements from Liveclicker to build unique, engaging campaigns, including an interactive birthday campaign that has achieved a significant improvement over past campaigns.

“NASCAR is the forefront of customer-centric marketing online. We’re thrilled that they’ve seen such strong performance improvements, but the truth is, it’s no surprise. Their focus on engaging content and highly personalized messaging across channels based on customer insights simply works,” said Josh Rehr, Associate Customer Success Director at Sailthru.

Read more about NASCAR and Sailthru here .

