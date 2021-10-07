Zignal Labs Announces Public Sector Advisory Board with Top National Security Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, developer of narrative intelligence solutions used by the world’s largest enterprise and public sector organizations, today announced its Public Sector Advisory Board with nine top national security experts. The advisors bring decades of combined government experience to the company, having navigated the most pertinent U.S. national security issues and pioneered operational and technical advancements still in place at public sector agencies today.



Zignal Labs has supported the missions of U.S. national security and civilian agencies since 2013. The company’s leading narrative intelligence platform provides AI-enabled analysis and assessment of foreign adversarial influence campaigns, and has been used as a critical early warning system for pervasive online narratives that threaten offline safety and security.

The company is now joining forces with top national security experts to meet the rapidly escalating challenges of today’s information environment and continue to deliver best-in-class analytical solutions. Zignal’s Public Sector Advisory Board members include:

Charles Cleveland: Retired Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Chris Fussell: President of McChrystal Group and Former Navy SEAL

Doowan Lee: CEO of VAST-OSINT and Chinese and Russian Influence Expert

David Maxwell: Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Former U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel

John Rendon: President and CEO at The Rendon Group

Stephen Rodriguez: Managing Partner at OneDefense

P.W. Singer: Defense Strategist and Author of LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media

Dr. Rand Waltzman: Adjunct Senior Information Scientist at the RAND Corporation

Vera Zakem: Senior Technology and Policy Advisor, IST, CEO of Zakem Global Strategies, and Member of the Bipartisan Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism



“Our Advisory Board brings an incredible depth of practitioner expertise and academic insight to our public sector business,” said Alex del Castillo, Vice President of Public Sector at Zignal Labs. “Together, we plan on driving further adoption of Zignal’s mission-critical technologies the U.S. government needs to assess the impact of malign influence campaigns and gain a true information advantage.”

Earlier this year, the company announced the release of Zignal Emerging Narratives , the world’s first solution for automatically detecting and assessing narratives emerging across publicly available social, broadcast, traditional, and alternative media. To learn more about Zignal Labs, please visit https://zignallabs.com/ .

About Zignal Labs

Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud analyzes billions of digital stories in real time to help customers discover and manage the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal’s natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge, and provide insight into how to shape the narratives that matter. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, and The Public Good Projects.