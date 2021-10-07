SiteSwan Named in the Capterra Shortlist Report for Top Website Builders

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteSwan Website Builder has been recognized as one of the top website building softwares in 2021 by Capterra , a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

With nearly a perfect 5-star rating and dozens of glowing reviews from real, verified users, SiteSwan has ranked in the top 20 website builders from all over the globe. This is the second year in a row that SiteSwan has received this honor. Capterra's Shortlist identifies the top software companies based on a proprietary blend of user ratings and popularity.

"We are delighted to be the recipients of this prestigious recognition," remarked SiteSwan co-founder, Justin Gerena. "To be included and considered as part of this shortlist, which is only 20 of the over 400 eligible candidates, validates all the hard work and dedication our team has put into making SiteSwan one of the best website builders." He goes on to say, "this all comes at such a perfect time, when we're celebrating SiteSwan's 10th birthday. Our mission from day one was to be the best website builder for agencies and entrepreneurs, and thanks to the trust they've put in us, building thousands of small business websites on our platform, we've been able to climb the ladder to excellence."

SiteSwan is used by thousands of agencies, designers and entrepreneurs all over the globe. It's a complete web design business-in-a-box and provides its users with everything they need to start, run and grow a successful web design business. With over 150 professionally designed themes and an intuitive point-and-click editor, SiteSwan makes building a professional website for any business easy and fun. The SiteSwan platform comes complete with sales and marketing resources including sample sales scripts, web design brochures and helpful articles designed to help its resellers grow a profitable web design business. SiteSwan is also a white-label platform, allowing its resellers to rebrand their site builder and sell sites to local businesses under their own company name. To learn more about SiteSwan Website Builder, including current plans and pricing, visit https://www.siteswan.com, email info@siteswan.com or call 1-800-462-9814.

About the Capterra Shortlist Report

The Capterra Shortlist is an independent research report made up of the top-performing software products based on the software's popularity among users, ratings and reviews. Capterra uses exclusive data and trusted reviews from verified software users to build their Shortlist, so buyers can confidently build theirs. You can read more about Capterra's methodology here .

