Certificial Joins IVANS Distribution Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS ® today announced that Certificial will join the IVANS Distribution Platform to allow agents to submit risk information to insurers and receive quotes directly within the certificate management system. This partnership will enable agents to offer the required coverage to their clients without having to leave the Certificial workflow, expanding upon Certificial’s industry leading coverage verification solution with a frictionless submissions and quoting experience.

"Certificial is proud to be partnering with IVANS,” said Peter Teresi, co-founder, Certificial. “Our partnership represents a collective mission to support and modernize our industry. Together, we'll create new opportunities for agents and brokers, while streamlining interactions with carriers."

Certificial is used by leading companies to automate the process of ensuring their contractors have and continuously maintain the required insurance coverage. Agencies utilize Certificial to issue coverage information on behalf of their clients, the contractors. Additionally, if the contractor does not have the proper coverage required for the job, the agency will have the ability to offer additional coverage.

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle, supporting both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. The platform also identifies market appetite as part of the process to increase efficiencies and submission volume, and lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

“IVANS is on a mission to revolutionize the way agents and insurers exchange information at all points of the distribution channel, and this partnership is another proof point in our efforts to modernize and automate the policy lifecycle from quoting to submission to certificate management,” said Ben Goodman, chief commercial and strategy officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Certificial to the IVANS Distribution Platform and join in our efforts to create a more connected insurance ecosystem.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Certificial

Certificial is a real-time insurance verification and continuous monitoring platform, designed to simplify the supplier management and certificate issuance processes by providing businesses with dynamic ACORD certificates of insurance. Real-time compliance alerts increase transparency of coverage information, can help curtail the risk of fraud, misinformation, inadequate coverage, and lapses or reductions in coverage, and can be used to trigger actions that eliminate uninsured activity, such as turning off building access to an un- or under-insured supplier.

At Certificial, we’re changing the way companies verify and monitor the insurance of their suppliers by creating the industry’s first Dynamic Certificates of Insurance, and in the process, providing value to insureds, reducing agency and broker costs, and addressing the compliance needs of all stakeholders involved. Visit www.certificial.com for more information.