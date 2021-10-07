TaTaTu Offers Opportunity to Attend an Exclusive Event With Actor Johnny Depp in Live Auction

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaTaTu, the first social platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities, announces the Live Auction for the chance to attend an exclusive event with award-winning actor Johnny Depp.

Starting today, by joining TaTaTu, users can enter to win tickets to attend an event with Johnny Depp on Oct. 17 at the Auditorium Della Conciliazione in Rome, Italy. There will be 10 Live Auction posts that TaTaTu users can bid on with their TTU Coins on TaTaTu's web platform, Apple, and Android apps. These TTU Coins are the rewards points earned with social media use on TaTaTu. These points can be used for the TaTaTu Live Auctions and in the e-commerce store to purchase items. Users earn TTU Coins by spending time on TaTaTu and by engaging — viewing, sharing, and earning likes on content.

Johnny Depp will be promoting his animated web series called "Puffins" which can be streamed on TaTaTu. The series is produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino. The show has 250 five-minute episodes and is a children's animated series. Depp is the main voice actor and is the inspiration for Johnny Puff who goes on a series of adventures with his friends in the series.

"Make sure to join our community at TaTaTu for access to exclusive experiences," says Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu. "Johnny Depp is a prolific actor and we are excited to work with him and offer a meet-and-greet for his fans."

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included in the package for the winner of the Live Auction. COVID-19 vaccination required to attend.

About TaTaTu:

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos, and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users receive a call or message from a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU Coins. Also, users can pay with TTU Coins in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. TaTaTu is available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

