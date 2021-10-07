Guardian Connect Successfully Deploys IoT Service Model at Parker's Kitchen Locations

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Connect, the leading remote service delivery platform for owners and operators of fuel systems at convenience stores, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of its IoT service model at all compatible Parker's Kitchen locations in Georgia and South Carolina. The cloud-based Guardian Connect service platform provides visibility for site-level fuel system performance and their certified Support Center technicians take immediate actions to remotely diagnose and repair any components that have failed, thus dramatically reducing the service cycle and improving fuel system uptime.

"The Guardian Connect remote service delivery platform is changing the way our customers view service responsiveness. The discovery and resolution of service issues before c-store customers or personnel are aware of them is really changing the service expectations in our industry," notes Scott Jones, Senior VP of Guardian Connect. "Our c-store operators want to deliver the best possible experience for their valued customers and our remote service platform improves uptime of the fuel system during peak periods and delivers higher scores on key customer satisfaction metrics like flow-rates and receipts printed with each transaction."

Guardian Connect, launched by Guardian Fueling Technologies in 2019, also delivers reduced maintenance costs by arming their 250+ field technicians with remote diagnostic information reducing time on-site and delivering more effective repairs. Smart dispatch of technicians with the parts most likely required to make a repair first trip is another key benefit of the connection and remote diagnosis for Guardian's technician network.

Parker's ultimately will gain an edge on the competition by having actionable information days before the traditional processes would have daylighted fuel system performance issues.

To learn more about Guardian Connect, visit www.getguardianconnect.com, or contact Sydney Wimberly, Guardian Connect Relationship Manager at (843) 344-4392, or email: swimberley@guardianfueltech.com

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and serves their customer base from 17 branch offices located across a footprint of seven states. Their core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 250+ service technicians, 75+ installers and overall 500+ industry leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian also founded and proudly operates FuelGuard fuel quality services, and SafeGuard compliance solutions across the Southeast.

ABOUT PARKER'S: Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker's is strategically redefining the nation's convenience store industry, offering customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and superior customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker's has a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the nation's leading convenience store and foodservice companies. Parker's Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company's popular Parker's Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 228,000 members, has saved Parker's customers more than $15 million to date. Learn more: www.parkerskitchen.com.

