InterPro Continues on Growth Trajectory, Beats Booking Targets, Takes Home MaximoWorld Award

IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q3, InterPro again had a record number of deals and exceeded its sales booking target, more than doubling the bookings registered over the same period in 2020. Over the past quarter, InterPro added a number of well-known organizations to its client list, including a renowned cancer hospital, an international airport terminal operator, a leading liquefied natural gas producer, and a manufacturer of thermosetting polymers. InterPro also saw significant expansions at Native Energy, Diamond Offshore, West Fraser, NASA and City of Manchester. For the third straight quarter, the company’s sales pipeline has expanded to a new all-time high.

A number of bookings were for the new additions to the EZMax Suite: EZMaxPlanner, the industry’s first and only ‘born-mobile’ scheduling and planning tool; as well as EZMaxRequest, the first and only Work Request Initiation and Tracking App that integrates directly with Maximo, bringing the power of Maximo to community members without the need for Maximo expertise or additional licenses

At MaximoWorld 2021 in August, InterPro Solutions, along with longtime client Skookum, a nonprofit service provider to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), the US Navy’s largest air station, were awarded a MaximoWorld 2021 Award for “Special Recognition, Best Partnership.” This honor was based on a peer review of how Skookum was able to leverage InterPro’s EZMaxMobile app to deliver compelling value to NASWI.

Over the quarter, the company continued to hire to keep pace with the demand for its unique suite of Maximo mobile products.

“With a record sales pipeline coming out of Q2, we went into Q3 expecting to beat our bookings plan – and we did,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We booked a record number of deals and expanded our sales pipeline to another all-time high. We’re getting a great response to the EZMax Suite, with multiple apps being acquired at initial purchase and long-time clients adding new apps to their existing deployments. Over the quarter, we added some notable organizations, expanded our footprint at many more, and added new talent to the development team. We expect to build upon this momentum in Q4.”

To learn more about InterPro’s EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.

