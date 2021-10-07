Indie Pop Rock Meets Soulful Jazz in Piper Madison's New Album 'How Do I Love?'

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piper Madison's unique musical style, dubbed as "introspective indie rock with a soulful jazz influence," embodies contemplative and poetic songwriting at its best. She describes her second full-length album as "heartfelt and sincere," revealing that some of the songs are optimistic and positive while others are wistfully thoughtful. From the fun, imaginative soundscape of "Bubble Bath Beach" to the nostalgic lyrics of "Santa Barbara" and the momentous finale in the title track "How Do I Love?", Piper Madison's sophomore album takes listeners on an emotional journey through the facets of the human experience.

"I decided with this album to write from my heart and embrace authenticity over the pursuit of perfection." - Piper Madison



"How Do I Love?" is a reflection of Madison's spirituality and value of mental health in her own life. Written, performed and co-produced by Madison, she began recording her album during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in her home studio. At the time, she was working as an actress and musician and attending college in Los Angeles. When the pandemic caused the shutdown of filming in LA and halted non-essential air travel, she decided to move to Kentucky (her hometown) to be closer to family.

Madison says that for her, living through a pandemic has been eye-opening. "I've learned that happiness is a choice and there is always a way to shift your perspective to look at the bright side. No matter the circumstance, there is always something to be grateful for." She goes on to share, "Songwriting has been very therapeutic, especially during this chaotic time." She explained that songwriting brings her into the here and now, as illustrated in her lead single "Clear Mind Blue Skies," which captures the spiritual tenet of being present.

While Madison's first album was a self-proclaimed exploration of identity and sense of self, her newest album "How Do I Love?" explores "how identity affects relationships, and how the way we love ourselves impacts the way we love each other." That sentiment is evidenced in her song "Ruth," which unearths the driving force behind comparing ourselves to others.

The essence of the 19-year-old musician's sophomore album is to embrace what it is to be human, taking the good with the bad and all the in-betweens.

How Do I Love?

Clear Mind Blue Skies Pearls Bubble Bath Beach I Found You Return To Sender Ruth Santa Barbara Stardust Vibe With Me How Do I Love?

