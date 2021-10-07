DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Announce addition of INDI Electric Vehicle Crossover Sedan at LA Auto Show

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to declare that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, will be showcasing the new INDI EV fully electric Crossover Sedan.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the new INDI Crossover Sedan to our lineup at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. This will be the first major auto show event for this highly anticipated fully electric vehicle. This extremely well equipped all-new vehicle fits nicely into our Imperium Product lineup along with the Imperium SEV, TradePro Vans and other EV models” stated Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp. “INDI is based in Los Angeles and their new model will be produced in North America with anticipated delivery beginning in Q4 of 2022”.

“Our vehicle lineup continues to grow, and the addition of this well-designed car strengthens our company’s position in the Electric Vehicle field” stated Bob Silzer, CEO, DSG Global. “With recent announcements by Federal and State Governments of transitioning to non-internal combustion powered vehicles, Imperium is in a great position of future growth potential”.

Last weekend the Imperium SEV vehicle was showcased at the Quebec Electric Vehicle show, just three weeks following a successful appearance at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show. Imperium Motor secured over 327 refundable deposits for the SEV at these two-events and inspired numerous positive media reviews. “They stole the show” wrote Benoit Charette, a well-known automotive journalist and podcaster.

We will rely on our partner, Skywell Corp, to assemble the SEV at their plants and as demand grows, we plan assembly in North America. We expect to complete homologation of the SEV during Q4/2021, at which time we may begin accepting purchase deposits and placing sold orders. SEV reservations are not contractual obligations, and there is no guarantee that any reservations will result in sales.

About INDI EV

Independent Electric Vehicle Company is based in Los Angles and has complete design, testing and pre-production facilities. Indi wants to take the next step in personal transport - a pure electric car designed to be your most private and most social space, driven by a digital experience that’s centered around your individual wants and needs. Their first offering is more than well equipped with available all-wheel drive, great range and performance. It compares very favorably with the established and soon to be released offerings in this rapidly expanding segment of personal transportation.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: successful completion of due diligence, satisfaction of conditions, and completion of the proposed transaction with MTG, INC. negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachment