Ikena Oncology Presents Data at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual Conference Demonstrating Potential of TEAD Inhibitors in Cancer Treatment

Meeting, taking place October 7-10, 2021, is hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)



Data presented indicates NF2-deficient mesothelioma and other cancers harboring mutations in the Hippo signal transduction pathway as promising indications for clinical development of Ikena’s novel TEAD inhibitor, IK-930

Research supports substantial opportunity for combining TEAD inhibitors with EGFR and MEK inhibitors in the treatment of EGFR and KRAS mutated cancers



BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that the Company will present two virtual posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place October 7-10, 2021. Both presentations highlight the potential of inhibitors of the transcription factor TEAD, a key mediator of Hippo pathway signaling, in cancer treatment.

Ikena’s lead TEAD inhibitor candidate, IK-930, is designed to bind to and disrupt TEAD-dependent transcription for treating multiple difficult-to-treat tumor types harboring mutations in the Hippo pathway. The conference presentations will highlight the Hippo pathway and TEAD’s role in tumor growth and therapeutic resistance, and IK-930’s potential as a monotherapy and in combination with EGFR and MEK inhibitors.

“Our thorough understanding of disrupted Hippo pathway signaling provides insights into monotherapy opportunities for IK-930 in cancer patients. Moreover, the compensatory survival role the Hippo pathway plays upon inhibition of other oncogenic signaling pathways enables use of IK-930 as part of a broader treatment regimen to overcome therapeutic resistance,” said Jeffrey Ecsedy, Ph.D., Ikena’s Chief Scientific Officer. “The data we are sharing at this year’s conference are prime examples of how we want to interrogate TEAD as a target and IK-930 as a therapy. These data support the potential for IK-930 as a monotherapy in indications like NF2-mutant mesothelioma, show how patient selection will be key to successful outcomes and highlight ways we can incorporate combination strategies early in the development of IK-930.”

Marta Sanchez-Martin, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Translational Research, at Ikena, will discuss how the Company used a systems biology approach, integrating genomic, transcriptional, tissue-based and pharmacological profiling to identify NF2-deficient mesothelioma as the most relevant indication for clinical development of Ikena’s TEAD inhibitor as a monotherapy. A unique comprehensive set of bioinformatic and proprietary immunohistochemical analyses identified additional clinical opportunities for TEAD inhibitors as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for a variety of cancer types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and soft tissue sarcoma, and supports a biomarker-driven approach for identifying ideal combination treatments leveraging TEAD inhibitors.

Data presented by Ben Amidon, Ph.D., Senior Director of Biology at Ikena, further supports the potential of IK-930 as a potent and selective TEAD inhibitor, both as a monotherapy in mesothelioma, and in combination with other agents in NSCLC and CRC. IK-930 showed promise as a single agent both in vitro and in vivo in Hippo dysregulated mesothelioma and further potential when combined with EGFR and MEK inhibitors in KRAS mutant cancers, including lung and colon cancer, enhancing apoptosis and anti-tumor activity.

Full presentations will be available on-demand as part of the conference from October 7-10. Details are as follows:

Poster #1

Title: Systems biology-guided indication selection to inform the clinical development of a novel TEAD inhibitor

Systems biology-guided indication selection to inform the clinical development of a novel TEAD inhibitor Presenter: Marta Sanchez-Martin, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Translational Research

Poster #2

Title: IK-930 mediated TEAD inhibition decreases and delays tumor growth and enhances targeted apoptosis in lung and colon cancer xenografts when combined with MEK or EGFR inhibitors

IK-930 mediated TEAD inhibition decreases and delays tumor growth and enhances targeted apoptosis in lung and colon cancer xenografts when combined with MEK or EGFR inhibitors Presenter: Ben Amidon, Ph.D., Senior Director, Biology

Both presentation recordings will be available on-demand throughout the conference. Register to participate and view here. The recordings can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Gwen Schanker

LifeSci Communications

gschanker@lifescicomms.com



Investor Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Ikena Oncology

rcohen@ikenaoncology.com