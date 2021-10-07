Land and Property Professionals: Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd. Sees Major Growth to Help More Clients than Ever

Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd. is a specialist company with a rich history of maximising land and property potential for clients while working to high standards of customer service.

Since setting down roots over 175 years ago in Shipston-on-Stour, the company has evolved and expanded to become one of the leading land and property specialists in the Midlands. It now serves thousands of clients, with nine offices spread across three counties and an ambitious vision to grow and help more people in need of premium property services.

With so much history and experience behind it, Sheldon Bosley Knight is a company with a unique ability to offer an impressive range of in-house land and property services. Whether you’re buying, selling, extending or developing, the team of qualified surveyors, architects, planners, and estate agency professionals work together to expertly advise along every step of the way.

Premium property services across counties

In Shipston-on-Stour in 1844, the company that would evolve to become Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd. started life as a land agent and auctioneer. Over the years, the team behind the company grew and grew both in numbers and experience, and now you’ll be hard pressed to find a firm with more extensive local knowledge of Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

From humble beginnings, Sheldon Bosley Knight now has nine offices in three different counties, including:

Gloucestershire Winchcombe Chipping Campden

Warwickshire Head office in Stratford Upon Avon Shipston-on-Stour Kenilworth Leamington Spa Kineton

Worcestershire Evesham Pershore



Some key developments along the way were the merger with Kibler, Morgan & Son in 1975, the merger with Knight & Rennie in 2016 to become Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd., the acquisition of Timothy Lea & Griffiths (including Longlease Property Management) in 2018, and the acquisition of Bishop’s Estate Agents in Kineton in 2019/2020. The company thrived in 2020 despite the challenges COVID-19 brought – the team opened an office in Pershore, rebranded Evesham from TLG, and acquired Mark Annett & Partners. Most recently, Sheldon Bosley Knight opened its 9th office in Winchcombe in February 2021.

The team is now made up of more than 80 staff members who operate across eight specialist departments: residential sales, residential lettings, commercial property, block management, new homes, rural land agency, strategic land, and planning and architecture.

More growth, more satisfied customers

Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd.’s main aim is to be the leading land and property professionals in its geographical area, offering first-class in-house services to its customers.

Whether you’re buying, selling, extending or developing, Sheldon Bosley Knight’s expert surveyors, architects, planners and estate agency professionals are ready to work with you offering honest, valuable advice for every step of your journey.

The team at Sheldon Bosley Knight are deeply connected to the areas in which they work, and they strive to serve and improve the local communities. The company fosters many long-standing relationships with local land and property owners, which stand testament to its dedication to customer service and client satisfaction.

Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd. is one of the biggest employers in Stratford-upon-Avon, and prioritises investing in continuous professional development to ensure its staff are consistently ahead of the game.

More information

Sheldon Bosley Knight Ltd. is an established land and property agency dating back to 1844.

To find out more about Sheldon Bosley Knight, you can head over to the website at https://www.sheldonbosleyknight.co.uk/. For inquiries, please email marketing@sheldonbosleyknight.co.uk.

