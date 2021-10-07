Imperial Helium Announces the Successful Appraisal of the Steveville Structure on Its Helium Property in Southeastern Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“Imperial Helium” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has completed a successful appraisal of the Steveville structure on its Helium Property, located in Southeastern Alberta.



Imperial Helium has completed the production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 and IHC-Steveville-2 as part of its two well appraisal well program of the Steveville structure. IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4) is a key component of the appraisal, located on the crest of the structure, adjacent to the “blow-out well” at 100/13-22-020-12W4.

Production Testing of IHC-Steveville-2 and IHC-Steveville-1

In IHC-Steveville-2, a 12 meter zone was perforated over an interval equivalent to the “blow-out zone” in the offsetting 13-22 well. The perforated interval tested at a rate of ~2mmcf/d through a 14/64 inch choke, at a drawdown of 5% over a period of 5.5 days. Gas analysis confirmed a Helium concentration of 0.43%. The flowing pressure at surface was 1885 psi (13Mpa) which continued to increase over the entire flow period. Reservoir temperature was found to be 114.5°F (45.8°C). Liquid was produced at a rate of less than a 1bbl/mmcf. Upon shut-in the pressure build-up was near instantaneous and remained constant through-out the shut-in period, which is indictive of a higher quality reservoir.

The IHC-Steveville-1 well (102/03-01-020-12W4) was located along the down-dip edge of the structure. Production testing of an interval equivalent to the helium producing intervals in IHC-Steveville-2 and 13-22 produced formation water. The presence and depth of gas in the 13-22 well, but only water in the IHC-Steveville-1 well has defined a narrow 10m interval for a gas/water contact. This result provides us with increased confidence in defining the potential producible resources within the structure.

Continued Appraisal Program & Commercial Development

Imperial Helium is currently integrating the results of IHC-Steveville-1 and IHC-Steveville-2 into its geological model. The Company has engaged IHS-Markit to conduct an independent pressure transient analysis of the production test data to help establish potential production rates and reservoir extent. Following this, the Company will make a determination of next steps in the development of the project. In addition, the IHS-Markit results along with geological, geophysical, and petrophysical analyses will be forwarded to GLJ for resource certification.

As of October 6, 2021, the Company has a cash balance of approximately $6.6 million or $0.077/share. This strong balance sheet gives the company flexibility and the ability to deploy capital towards the continued development of its asset base.

In line with the Imperial Helium’s Strategic Alliance Agreement, the Company is in advanced discussions with its EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) partner ON2 solutions for the construction and delivery of a Prototype Plant. This plant is intended to expedite the design of production facilities at Steveville and other opportunities. In addition, Imperial Helium is in discussions with Offtake Partners for the delivery of helium upon first production, currently anticipated to commence from the Steveville property in 2022.

David Johnson, CEO and Director commented, “It has been a busy summer that sets the building blocks for Imperial to push forward from. The results indicate that Imperial Helium has identified, secured and delineated a helium resource at the Steveville structure and has taken a key step towards its goal of commercializing a helium resource at Steveville. In addition, the Strategic Alliance agreement has begun to assist Imperial Helium in advancing the asset toward to first commercial production in the second half of 2022.”

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium’s Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.

In the winter of 1940, the first deep well to be drilled in the area was 13-22-020-12W4, which, owing to a mechanical failure on surface, resulted in the Steveville blow-out. After the well was brought under control, drilling resumed followed by production testing which came in at six million cubic feet a day (6MMCf/d) of non-burnable gas. Four subsequent wells, drilled exploring for hydrocarbons, 08-22-020-12W4 (1947), 14-11-020-11W4 (1953), 16-11-020-12W4 (1974), and 01-24-020-11W4 (2002) confirm the structure. Imperial Helium has acquired seismic to provide an improved understanding of the basement structure and select drilling locations.

About Imperial

Imperial Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium assets in North America. Driven by Canadian geoscience and engineering expertise, in combination with its proprietary helium well database, the Company is developing its asset base to meet the growing global helium demand and supply shortfalls in the market. Imperial Helium’s operations office is based in Calgary, Alberta, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IHC”. To learn more about the Company and expand on the subject of helium, please visit www.imperialhelium.ca

