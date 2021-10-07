NeuVector CEO Stephanie Fohn Wins Gold GLOBEE® for Enterprise Technology Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that CEO Stephanie Fohn has earned the Gold GLOBEE® Award for Female CEO of the Year among enterprise technology companies with fewer than 2,500 employees. The GLOBEE adds to Fohn’s recent accolades for executive leadership in the security industry, which includes recognition from the Stevie® Awards, the Global InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, and the Black Unicorn Awards.



The 9th annual GLOBEE® CEO World Awards encompasses “the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.”

Now in her second year leading NeuVector, Fohn has continued to advance NeuVector’s position as a differentiated and enterprise-trusted Kubernetes-native container security platform. The company continues to win global customers from across industries, including particular growth among financial services, government, and technology organizations. Accelerated by new executive hires, NeuVector has also significantly expanded its partner program in the past year, making it easier for more businesses to leverage NeuVector’s solution.

“I’m honored to receive the GLOBEE for Female CEO of the Year,” said Fohn. “As more enterprises modernize their application infrastructure with containers and Kubernetes, ensuring automated and complete security is critical. I share this award with our team, whose technical innovation and go-to-market expertise provided a solid foundation from which to grow the company. I look forward to continued success as we expand our leadership position in the container security market.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit neuvector.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7927e6c-8ad1-4c55-aac4-86044c496b3f