VanillaSoft Blog Named To 2021 Top 50 Sales & Marketing Blogs by Top Sales World

Plano, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that the VanillaSoft blog has been named one of the 2021 Top 50 Sales and Marketing Blogs by Top Sales World.

The Top 50 Sales & Marketing Blogs 2021 is, “an eclectic mix covering most sales disciplines”, according to Top Sales World. The 2021 list includes such highly respected blogs as Connect 2 Sell, Heinz Marketing Blog, Sales & Leadership Strategies by Shari Levitin, and Score More Sales by Lori Richardson.

“We are honored to have the VanillaSoft blog included in a list of such incredible sales and marketing blogs written by the best in the industry,” said VanillaSoft CRO Darryl Praill. “This blog is a team effort - we work together to come up with topics we feel will resonate with sales and marketing professionals. This award is a testament to the fact that people are finding value in what they’re reading, and that we’re doing something right!”

VanillaSoft blog posts touch on a range of topics, from sales objections, to optimizing leads, to boosting sales productivity, and much more. Popular posts over the past year have included:

To learn more about what makes VanillaSoft’s blog one of the best, you can watch What Makes A Top Sales Blog - a session where our team walks through the steps we take to ensure that we’re hitting the mark when it comes to the topics we share with our readers.

And to see all of our great content for yourself - check out the VanillaSoft Blog.

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.