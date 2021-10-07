Better For You Wellness Announces Results from its October 1, 2021 Board of Directors Meeting

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC: BFYW), formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company, is pleased to announce the results of the Meeting of the Board of Directors that took place on October 1, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The seven members of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) include Ian James, Stephen Letourneau, Montel Williams, Leslie Bumgarner, Joseph Watson, David Deming, and Dr. Nicola Finley, MD.

“Under the guidance of the Company’s trusted securities counsel including Guy P. Lander, Partner at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, and others, Better For You Wellness, Inc. is now multiple steps closer to qualifying for up-listing to a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE,” commented Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness. “These corporate governance initiatives are indicative of the Company’s dedication to up-listing as soon as possible.”

The major initiatives that were discussed, voted upon, and unanimously approved at the Special Meeting mark significant milestones in the Company’s governance development and up-listing initiatives:

Formation of Audit Committee

In an effort to meet all up-listing requirements for a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE as soon as possible, the Board unanimously approved the establishment and formation of an Audit Committee pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(c) and/or NYSE Listed Company Manual Sections 303A.06 and 303A.07.

The Board nominated and appointed Montel Williams, David Deming, and Joseph Watson to the newly formed Audit Committee.

Formation of Compensation Committee

In an effort to meet all up-listing requirements for a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE as soon as possible, the Board unanimously approved the establishment and formation of a Compensation Committee pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(d) and/or NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.05.

The Board nominated and appointed Leslie Bumgarner, Montel Williams, and Joseph Watson to the newly formed Compensation Committee.

Other Updates and Upcoming CEO Interview

The Company is actively exploring and evaluating various U.S. and Canada-based business opportunities in the plant-based food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") categories including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, or business combination transactions, after which the Company would cease to be a "shell" or "blank check" company.

“I’m incredibly proud of the tremendous progress the Company has made towards up-listing, and even more excited for the initiatives we’re working on behind the scenes,” added Ian James.

In addition to the aforementioned results of the Meeting of the Board of Directors that took place on October 1, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that Ian James, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Better For You Wellness, Inc. is expected to be interviewed on the Tiger Free Stock Chat & Due Diligence Discord Server on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Current and prospective investors interested in accessing the interview are encouraged to visit the following link: https://discord.gg/AcuVdUm. The Company intends to record and republish Ian James’ interview for those who are unable to attend or access the live interview.

About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC: BFYW), formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK), is a Columbus, Ohio-based blank-check Company that is exploring and evaluating various business opportunities in the plant-based food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") categories including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, or business combination transactions, after which the Company would cease to be a "shell" or "blank check" company. Learn more at https://betterforyouwellness.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).