Customers get more Verizon 5G at home, on the go & for their businesses

5G Home Internet now available in 60 cities, 5G Ultra Wideband mobility in nearly 90 cities, and 5G Business Internet expands to 57 cities.

For the first time ever, Verizon Business unlimited plans now include mobile hotspot for as low as $30 a line.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you need to stay connected at home, at work or on the go, Verizon has you covered. Our most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation. Verizon is bringing 5G to more people and more places with an expansion that includes:

5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet are now available in parts of three new cities - Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN and Oklahoma City, OK. 5G Home is now available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in 57 cities.

5G Ultra Wideband mobility will be available later this month in parts of Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA. When service lights up in these cities later this month, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in parts of 87 cities.

“Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, and we remain focused on our rapid expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using mmWave spectrum even as our teams prepare to offer 5G Ultra Wideband service to millions of customers using our C-band spectrum license,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We will continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game changing experiences for the densest parts of our network.”

5G Ultra Wideband on the go

5G Ultra Wideband combines the flexibility of mobile wireless with the high bandwidth capability traditionally associated with cable communications. Customers with access to 5G Ultra Wideband can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds1, experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

Crazy Fast 5G at home

5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite entertainment. And recent surveys reveal that the overwhelming majority of people looking for a new home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable.2 Here are some of the highlights of 5G Home:

It’s super fast! Experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. 3

It’s affordable, starting at just $50 4 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 4 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.

a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Set up 5G Home on your own time.

Switching is easy. We’ll offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.5

5G for business, with our best unlimited plans yet

Did you know that seven in 10 businesses believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (69%), according to the Verizon 5G Business report? To help accelerate its customers’ growth, Verizon Business has unveiled new Business Unlimited smartphone plans that not only include 5G at no additional charge but so much more. For as low as $30 a line when you have 5 lines or more6, plans now include more mobile hotspot and more premium network access.

The new Business Unlimited Plus plan offers customers more value than ever, with increased premium network access and strong mobile security features at our best price ever, for as low as $35/month6.

Verizon’s new Business Unlimited Pro plan takes our best plan to a whole new level. It now includes unlimited premium data and 100 GB of mobile hotspot data so business customers can work, share, and collaborate like never before at a new lower price, for as low as $45/month6.

Stack the savings when you add broadband internet for your business and save up to $80/month when you combine a Business Unlimited smartphone plan with LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet7 which is now available in even more cities.

5G Business Internet is an alternative to cable internet and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, and unlimited data. Verizon is also offering a 10 year price lock8 for new customers, no long-term contract required, and a credit of up to $1,5009 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider. Fixed-wireless LTE Business Internet is also available.

How to get 5G

Specific coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband mobility can be found at https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/. Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. To check out other broadband options for your home, visit verizon.com/home. Visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet to learn more about 5G Business Internet features and availability.

