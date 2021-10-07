LifeVantage Pledges Donation to Linus Pauling Institute

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) today announced that it has pledged a five-year donation commitment to the Linus Pauling Institute (“LPI” or “the Institute”) at Oregon State University. The pledge will be added to the Linus Pauling Institute Research Innovation Fund, which is used to support the Institute’s mission of promoting optimal health through cutting-edge nutrition research and trusted public outreach.



In conjunction with the donation, Dr. Brian Dixon, LifeVantage Senior Vice President of Research & Development, will join the Director’s Circle at LPI, an advisory board that provides strategic advice to the Director of the Institute and its Director of Development.

“The Linus Pauling Institute is a world-class leader in health and wellness research,” commented Dr. Dixon. “Their innovative programs provide critical insights on the impact of dietary factors such as micronutrients and phytochemicals in optimizing health. The Institute’s goal of equipping every person with the knowledge and tools to optimize their health is perfectly aligned with our mission at LifeVantage.”

Dr. Dixon continued, “Our donation to the LPI offers several key benefits for LifeVantage including the potential to partner with their Micronutrient Information Center and leverage the power of third-party research. We’ll also be able to actively engage with researchers at the Institute and be uniquely positioned around the latest innovations in the areas of nutrients, phytochemicals, and human health.”

Professor Emily Ho, Endowed Chair and Director of the Linus Pauling Institute, commented, “We are grateful for the support of LifeVantage and recognized experts like Dr. Dixon. Partnering with industry leaders is core to our strategy, helping drive strong outcomes related to our mission of helping everyone live healthier, longer.”

About the Linus Pauling Institute

The Linus Pauling Institute's mission is to promote optimal health through cutting-edge nutrition research and trusted public outreach. Dr. Linus Carl Pauling concluded that vitamins and other essential micronutrients play a significant role in enhancing health. Nearly 50 years ago, Dr. Pauling co-founded the Institute to carry out research in this field that he believed would be of enormous importance to public health. After Pauling's death, the Linus Pauling Institute was re-established on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. For the past 25 years, the Institute has thrived as one of the University’s Research Centers and Institutes. Supported by gifts from individuals, private corporations, and foundations, it also has support from research grants (from private and federal agencies such as the National Institutes of Health) and continuing support from OSU.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company's line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

